Dump truck strikes I-90 bridge in Winona County

WINONA COUNTY — A semi-truck struck a bridge on Highway 76 near Pleasant Hill Township on Friday, May 13, 2022.

Scott Aaron Blagsvedt, 61, of Rushford, was driving a 2000 Freightliner dump truck while pulling an excavator north on Highway 76 at 12:20 p.m. when the vehicle struck the bottom of both Interstate-90 bridges above it, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

No one was injured in the collision. Traffic delays are to be expected on Interstate 90 at mile marker 259 in Winona County.