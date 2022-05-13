SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News reporting
Dump truck strikes I-90 bridge in Winona County

The truck was pulling an excavator when it struck the Interstate-90 bridge above it.

Winona - Winona County map.png
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
May 13, 2022 03:41 PM
WINONA COUNTY — A semi-truck struck a bridge on Highway 76 near Pleasant Hill Township on Friday, May 13, 2022.

Scott Aaron Blagsvedt, 61, of Rushford, was driving a 2000 Freightliner dump truck while pulling an excavator north on Highway 76 at 12:20 p.m. when the vehicle struck the bottom of both Interstate-90 bridges above it, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

No one was injured in the collision. Traffic delays are to be expected on Interstate 90 at mile marker 259 in Winona County.

Erich is a digital content producer at the Post Bulletin where he creates content for the Post Bulletin's digital platforms. Before he moved to Rochester, Erich worked as a sports reporter for Rivals.com covering the University of Illinois' athletic programs in Champaign, Illinois. Readers can reach Erich at 507-285-7681 or efisher@postbulletin.com.
