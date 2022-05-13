Dump truck strikes I-90 bridge in Winona County
The truck was pulling an excavator when it struck the Interstate-90 bridge above it.
WINONA COUNTY — A semi-truck struck a bridge on Highway 76 near Pleasant Hill Township on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Scott Aaron Blagsvedt, 61, of Rushford, was driving a 2000 Freightliner dump truck while pulling an excavator north on Highway 76 at 12:20 p.m. when the vehicle struck the bottom of both Interstate-90 bridges above it, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
No one was injured in the collision. Traffic delays are to be expected on Interstate 90 at mile marker 259 in Winona County.
