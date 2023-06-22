Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Dave Dunn taking expanded role with Olmsted County

Housing director is adding oversight of planning department to his duties.

Rochester Council 02.JPG
Dave Dunn, housing director of Olmsted County, will oversee the county's housing and planning departments starting next month.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
Today at 10:20 AM

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County’s housing director is taking an expanding role.

Six years after leaving his assistant planning director post to oversee the county’s housing department, Dave Dunn has been assigned to oversee both the planning and housing departments.

“When Ben Griffith left his role as Olmsted County Planning director in May 2023, we analyzed the options before us and determined that aligning both Planning and Housing under the same director would be beneficial for a variety of reasons,” Deputy County Administrator Pete Giesen said in a statement announcing the expanding role. “It brings together our county’s land use, transportation planning, and housing services — three closely-related areas reliant upon each other for success. This approach will allow us to be more cohesive, strategic, and innovative.”

According to a 2022 resident survey, the availability of affordable housing and transportation are two of the county’s three lowest-ranking community characteristics.

“Under Dave’s leadership of these two departments, we will seek countywide solutions to these issues impacting Olmsted County residents,” Giesen said.

Dunn, who has a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from the University of Iowa, joined the Olmsted County staff in the No. 2 planning position in 2014 and moved to the Housing Department in early 2016.

The expanded role, which will be official next month, is expected to allow Dunn the opportunity to apply his expertise in planning and housing.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
