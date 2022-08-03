E. coli bacteria temporarily closes Cascade Lake Beach

ROCHESTER — Cascade Lake Beach is temporarily closed after the number of E. coli bacteria increased.

The city of Rochester Parks and Recreation Department said excessive rainfall, extreme heat in shallow bodies of water and wildlife are all common reasons why bacteria levels increase. The department has opted to close the beach until test results return to an acceptable level.

The Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with Olmsted County Public Health, takes water samples at city beaches regularly. Bacteria are always present in natural bodies of water and are safe if numbers stay within the standard level.

Testing levels at Foster Arend Beach are very low, according to the department, and is an alternative for water activities while Cascade Lake Beach is closed.

Check the status of the beach and view information about community pools here .