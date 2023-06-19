Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Eagle Brook megachurch to build campus in north Rochester

Its decision to build a permanent campus comes four years after it began holding services at Mayo Civic Center.

Eagle Brook Church logo
Contributed
Today at 11:19 AM

ROCHESTER – Officials for Eagle Brook Church, a Minnesota megachurch headquartered in Centerville, Minnesota, announced Monday, June 19, 2023, that the church has signed a purchase agreement for land in Rochester to build a permanent campus. The land is in Cascade Township around 75th Street Northwest.

The announcement comes nearly four years after the nondenominational church began holding services at Mayo Civic Center in the fall of 2019 as part of an expansion outside of the Twin Cities area.

Eagle Brook, officials say, is currently in the first phase of fundraising to build the campus. There was no mention in the Eagle Brook statement of the amount the church hopes to raise. Construction is projected to begin in late 2024. Eagle Brook will continue to hold services at Mayo Civic Center until the new campus is open.

Eagle Brook was founded in White Bear Lake in 1948 and started out as a baptist church, but eventually dropped the Baptist designation to make it more appealing to people not interested in church labels. Many of its members are former Catholics and Lutherans.

Another aspect of the church’s appeal is the more free-flowing nature of its services. A cafe allows attendees to get a cup of coffee, mochas or smoothies to sip during the service. There is a space for kids to play, and parking lot attendants and front door greeters are present to greet members.

“At Eagle Brook, we are passionate about reaching people for Christ and seeing lives changed through a relationship with Jesus,” said Jason Strand, Eagle Brook’s senior pastor. “We are excited about this new chapter in Eagle Brook’s story and look forward to sharing more information about this exciting new phase as we continue this process.”

Eagle Brook says the church has an average weekly in-person attendance of 20,000 people and online attendance of 25,000.

When the church announced four years ago that it was launching a new campus in Rochester, the move represented its first foray into Greater Minnesota. At the time, all of its campuses were concentrated in the Twin Cities metro area.

Officials said the decision to establish a church in Rochester was driven by Rochester’s status as one of the state’s fastest-growing communities, Mayo Clinic and the transient nature of many of its residents.

Matthew Stolle has been a Post Bulletin reporter since 2000 and covered many of the beats that make up a newsroom. In his first several years, he covered K-12 education and higher education in Rochester before shifting to politics. He has also been a features writer. Today, Matt jumps from beat to beat, depending on what his editor and the Rochester area are producing in terms of news. Readers can reach Matthew at 507-281-7415 or mstolle@postbulletin.com.
