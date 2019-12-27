WABASHA — If you've got a sharp eye, are attentive to details and and love eagles, the National Eagle Center in Wabasha is asking for your help.
On Jan. 18, the Eagle Center will conduct the 13th Annual Wintering Golden Eagle Survey of the Upper Mississippi River.
The Golden Eagle Survey is a citizen science project where more than 200 volunteers in four states observe and count golden eagles on the third Saturday of each January. The survey is part of an on-going project to learn more about the golden eagle population in the bluff lands region.
Golden eagles were not previously considered regular inhabitants of this area. The birds migrate from Canada to take advantage of open waters and better hunting conditions in Minnesota during the winter. The Wintering Golden Eagle Survey gathers important data to document a regular wintering population of golden eagles in the bluff lands of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.
Anyone who wishes to take part in the survey should contact the National Eagle Center at golden@nationaleaglecenter.org or call (651) 565-4989. First-time volunteers are required to attend a free training session beforehand. They will be hosted at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, at the National Eagle Center and noon and 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, at Whitewater State Park.
To learn more about the Wintering Golden Eagle Survey, visit www.nationaleaglecenter.org/golden-eagle-project.