Eagle nest removal was permitted, officials say

A developer that cut down a tree with a bald eagle nest in it had federal and state permits to bring down the tree, officials said Monday.

Contractors for Meadow Lake West developers cut down the tree containing the nest on Friday near the 4200 block of Country Club Road Southwest.

Larry Dean, a spokesperson for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, said a federal permit was issued for the tree removal so the developer could begin construction on a project on that site in 2022 without disturbing what might later be an active nest.

An active nest refers to a nest that has eggs or young birds that haven’t yet fledged. Wildlife experts say bald eagles typically lay eggs in February and as early as January in this region of Minnesota.

“This was their (the developers') window of opportunity,” Dean said.

Fish and wildlife guidelines state a bald eagle nest can only be removed if the nest poses a hazard to people or eagles, interferes with a manmade structure and the structure’s function, or if the removal “would provide a net benefit to eagles.”

Dean said he didn’t deal with the permit, but said the third guideline had likely been met because a wetland restoration is planned as part of the Meadow Lake West development.

“That would seem to fit with this particular project,” he said.

The proposal to cut down the tree also needed state approval, which was granted.

Although bald eagles were removed from the federal endangered species list in 2007, their nests still have state and federal protection.

Lori Naumann, nongame wildlife program information officer for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, said the eagles that occupy the nest have another nest nearby. Cutting down the tree now prevents the eagles from using the nest in Meadow Lake West. Their use of that nest would either halt the planned construction or put the eagles at risk of abandoning their young.

“The birds could use their other (nearby) nest or build a new one,” Naumann said.

The birds will likely stay in the area, she added.

“I highly doubt those eagles will leave Rochester,” Naumann said. “They’re loyal to an area where they’re been successful.”

Nearby neighbors who were concerned about the nest coming down said the news was reassuring.

“The entire Rivendell neighborhood watches those birds,” said Sharon Gentling, referring to her nearby Rivendell Woods neighborhood.

Gentling said she was alarmed and disappointed to see the nest come down. Learning that the DNR believes the birds have another nest, and that the removal was permitted, was reassuring, she added. Nonetheless, she said, it’s disappointing to lose the nest and tree.

Naumann said she was glad neighbors took an interest and contacted the DNR.

“We do appreciate the public reaching out to let us know,” she said.

Naumann said the eagles will likely nest in their alternate location or have time to build a new nest nearby. The removal came before they’ll likely have eggs.

Eagles in southern Minnesota have been laying eggs earlier in the last decade. Naumann said that’s likely due to either climate change or the higher density of eagle population prompts them to move up mating earlier in the year.

Bald eagle population in this region of the Midwest has quadrupled since 2005, she added.