There is an adage among KTTC-TV producers and staff who work the Eagles Cancer Telethon: Whenever stuff happens, go to pledges.
It's live TV, and anything can happen. The saying describes the unpredictable and seat-of-the-pants nature associated with airing a live, 20-hour marathon. This Saturday, the 66th annual Eagles Telethon will kick off at 8 p.m. at Mayo Civic Center.
News anchor Jess Abrahamson and cameraman Chuck Sibley are among the telethon's longest-serving KTTC-TV staff. This will be Abrahamson's 22nd telethon. Sibley has been working the camera at the telethon since 1973.
In interviews, Abrahamson and Sibley explained what has sustained the telethon through the decades, making it the country's longest running, locally run telethon. The telethon consistently raises $1 million or more for cancer research.
One factor, they make clear, is the unique triad formed by KTTC-TV, the Eagles Club and Mayo Clinic. The other is more obvious: Everyone has been affected by cancer, in one way or another. Sibley and Abrahamson are no exception.
PB: What accounts for the longevity of the telethon?
Sibley: You're fighting a horrible disease. You're making a gesture that we're not going to quit. January is the perfect time for it, because you got a lot of people watching. And when they're watching, they get emotional and they want to pledge. Everybody has been touched by cancer.
Abrahamson: Without a doubt, it's the Eagle's members themselves. They are the most dedicated people. They work all year to pull this off. And many of them work around the clock through the telethon.
Are there any memories — poignant, funny or memorable — that you can recall from your association with the telethon?
Abrahamson: The year my niece, Isabelle, who was a young girl at the time, played for the telethon. She performed for her mom, my sister Julie, who is a non-Hodgkin's survivor. That, without a doubt, has been the most meaningful for me. My family, like so many others, has been plagued with cancer. I lost an aunt to pancreatic cancer. There's a ton of melanoma in my family.
A bizarre memory: I got a little nervous when a magician overnight asked me to volunteer for his trick, which I later learned was to saw me in half (laughs). But it worked out.
What is it like behind the scenes of a live, 20-hour television show?
Sibley: Stuff happens all the time. We have a saying in the telethon: Whenever stuff happens, go to pledges.
Maybe there are microphone problems. A band doesn't show up after playing at the North Star Bar at 1 a.m. Maybe someone runs too long. It's scheduled, but there are a lot of things that happen that have to be dealt with because of live television. It's not totally laid out like "America's Got Talent" or pre-produced. It's live.
Do you ever get tired of doing them? "Oh, another cancer telethon is coming around." What's your attitude going into it?
Sibley: A ton of gratitude, because I'm a 40-year cancer survivor. You have a huge range of emotions as a cancer survivor. You're filled with gratitude, but you're also filled with grief. So many people haven't survived and what that does to families.
Also, the generosity involved with the telethon. The first time I went to the Lyle auction or the Geneva auction, I saw them raffling off a jar of pickles, and they got $300 for a jar of pickles. The money goes to the cancer telethon. Those must be some great pickles.
Do you have a monetary goal for the telethon?
Abrahamson: We always want to beat the $1 million mark. That's what we strive for. Personally, this is probably the thing I'm most proud to be involved with all year, that's most meaningful. It is really healing for people who have experienced loss. This is really a healing thing.
Do you think we will ever get to a point of curing cancer?
Sibley: All we can do is hope that we do. Doctors say, "We know so little," which is one of the longest-running phrases. They are right. But whatever we can do to not only cure cancer, but to help people. Go and have things checked instead of saying, "that will never happen to me." When you're 24 and it happens to you, it changes your world.