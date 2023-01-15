99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Eagles Cancer Telethon tops $1 million as Chapman exits

Teresa Chapman, executive director of the telethon steps down after 12 years on a high note.

Teresa Chapman Eagles Cancer Telethon.JPG
Teresa Chapman, executive director of the Eagles Cancer Telethon, wipes tears from her eyes as the results of KTTC Television's annual broadcast telethon fundraiser is revealed to be more than $1 million Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at Mayo Civic Center. Chapman is stepping down as executive director after 12 years.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
January 15, 2023 05:48 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Teresa Chapman ended her 12-year tenure as executive director of the annual Eagles Cancer Telethon on a high note.

The 20-hour live event on KTTC Television raised more than $1 million at the close of the broadcast Sunday afternoon.

“It felt really good to go out at over $1 million,” Chapman said. “Who wouldn’t feel good about that?”

Also Read
Preferred concept 1.jpg
Local
Estimated $20 million Soldiers Field aquatics plan reduces proposed golf impact
Preferred proposal would change one golf tee location, but change would be eliminated with proposed alternative at additional cost.
January 15, 2023 02:21 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Olmsted County logo
Local
Plan to address race as public health issue moving forward
Olmsted County commissioners are slated to receive update on approach to 42 recommendations included in recent report from from Human Rights Commission and Public Health Services Advisory Board.
January 15, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Human trafficking panel at Lourdes High School in Rochester, Minn. Jan. 14, 2023.
Local
Olmsted County works to eliminate human trafficking in the region
A multi-agency task force has been working in Olmsted County to help mitigate sexual exploitation. A recent inspection has found about 40% of massage parlors raised red flags with inspectors.
January 14, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

Chapman wiped away tears as the final total of $1,019,337 was revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brett Carlson, who works at Mayo Clinic researching brain cancer and is an Eagles Club member, succeeds Chapman as executive director of the telethon.

“It fit,” Chapman said. “I found the perfect person who has the heart and the passion for it.”

Carlson said he has some ideas to continue to grow the telethon and its fundraising efforts next year. However, the key to its success is involving people who put their talents and interests toward raising money, Carlson said. That won’t change.

“We don’t want to fix something that’s not broken,” he said. “Teresa’s done an incredible job the last 12 years.”

Brett Carlson Eagles Telethon.JPG
Brett Carlson, incoming executive director of the annual Eagles Cancer Telethon stands on stage during the annual broadcast telethon fundraiser held by KTTC Television at Mayo Civic Center Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Chapman is stepping down as executive director of the event but isn’t stepping away. She plans to continue to volunteer her time for the annual fundraiser for cancer research.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before accepting her role as executive director, she had volunteered for the event.

The weekend-long telethon has raised more than $20 million since it was established in the 1950s. All of the money stays in Minnesota and is disbursed to the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, the Hormel Institute for Cancer Research, and the University of Minnesota’s Masonic Cancer Center.

Carlson said he has seen even small grants become a catalyst for major research funding.

Chapman said donations don’t have to be huge to make a difference and that they add up.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People call in and ask, what does it take to raise money,” she said. “Whatever you want.”

Last summer, Carlson volunteered his time at the Eagles Club in Owatonna’s Summer Car Show to raise money toward the telethon.

“Find something you’re passionate about, do it and whatever you raise, you raise,” he said.

Just as there are no small donations, some of the biggest donors come from small towns.

Lyle Area Cancer, one of the biggest annual contributors, presented a check for $212,500 to the telethon Sunday. Lyle Area Cancer has raised more than $3.5 million toward cancer research since it was established in 1980.

The Geneva Cancer Auction presented a check for $165,000.

“It’s teamwork,” said Cindy Ziegler, Lyle Area Cancer organizer and committee member. “It’s all those people out there.”

The telethon, which started in the mid-1950s was originally broadcast from the studios at KROC-TV. It moved to the Mayo Civic Center in 1975 and is now the longest-running locally-broadcast live telethon.

Related Topics: ROCHESTER
John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Answer Man logo
Health
O, no! Mayo Clinic asking for some O- blood again
January is National Blood Donor Month, and a good time to get in the habit of saving someone's life.
January 15, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
blaze himle
Local
Blaze Himle’s life honored with his favorite thing: Lit up semi trucks
Over 50 semis lined up along U.S. Highway 63 in Lake City on Saturday to lead the funeral procession of Blaze Himle, the 12-year-old who passed away Sunday, Jan. 8 after a snowmobile crash.
January 14, 2023 11:55 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Delta Eight Gummies
Health
Children accidentally consuming cannabis edibles is on the rise in Minnesota
2022 saw more than three times as many pediatric (age 0-5) cannabis edible exposures in Minnesota compared to 2021. Here's what you can do to prevent your toddler from getting into the gummies.
January 14, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
R3__0031 (1).jpg
Local
Rochester government leaders eye 'supporting role' in addressing BIPOC homeownership gap
Rochester and Olmsted County officials see roles amid larger community effort to increase homebuying opportunities for more diverse residents.
January 14, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen