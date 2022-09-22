We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, September 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Early absentee voting for Nov. 8 general election begins Friday

Ballots can be mailed or dropped off at election centers for 46 days before the general election.

2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
gguy44/Getty Images/iStockphoto
By Staff reports
September 22, 2022 03:41 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The first day to vote early in the 2022 general election is Friday, Sept. 23.

In Minnesota, eligible voters can vote early with an absentee ballot starting 46 days before Election Day.

Absentee ballots can be requested through the Minnesota of State website at mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us.

In Olmsted County, absentee in-person voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays from Sept. 23 to Oct. 31 by visiting the election center at 2122 Campus Drive SE, Suite 300 in Rochester.

Absentee in-person direct balloting is slated to start in November at the Olmsted County Elections Office and city-county Government Center, allowing people to feed their ballots into voting machines.

ADVERTISEMENT

The times for direct balloting are:

  • 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 1-Nov. 4.
  • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5.
  • 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7.
Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERELECTION 2022
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
IMG_9203.JPG
Local
Despite proposed levy increase, Stewartville aims to reduce taxpayers' burdens
The city's tax base has grown, too, so a higher tax levy might not translate to a higher tax bill for Stewartville homeowners.
September 22, 2022 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
shofar.jpg
Lifestyle
Shofar at Kutzky Park marks beginning of Jewish High Holidays
A 30-minute program gives observant Jews easy way to observe the holiest of their holidays
September 22, 2022 01:56 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Drone - Soldiers Field Park (copy)
Local
Soldiers Field Park, rapid transit are big spends in plan for nearly $32 million in state DMC funds for 2023
State board approves spending plan that includes upgrades to city park and work moving toward downtown transit project.
September 22, 2022 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
20220922_120734.jpg
Business
New York company purchased Med City self-storage center for $6.02 million
Life Storage, Inc., under the clinical corporate name of SH-7003-7005 LLC, recently purchased a 70,000-square-foot self-storage complex at 3100 Seventh St. NW for $6.02 million. That’s the 58-year-old building that previously housed the Larson family’s long-time Trade Mart Furniture Center business.
September 22, 2022 12:50 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger