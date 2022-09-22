Early absentee voting for Nov. 8 general election begins Friday

ROCHESTER — The first day to vote early in the 2022 general election is Friday, Sept. 23.

In Minnesota, eligible voters can vote early with an absentee ballot starting 46 days before Election Day.

Absentee ballots can be requested through the Minnesota of State website at mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us.

In Olmsted County, absentee in-person voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays from Sept. 23 to Oct. 31 by visiting the election center at 2122 Campus Drive SE, Suite 300 in Rochester.

Absentee in-person direct balloting is slated to start in November at the Olmsted County Elections Office and city-county Government Center, allowing people to feed their ballots into voting machines.

The times for direct balloting are:

