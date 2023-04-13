Easement requests highlight unexpected development code requirement in Rochester

ROCHESTER — An unintended change in Rochester’s new unified development code doubled the work for the city’s planning and zoning commission Wednesday as it reviewed a pair of easements on the north and east sides of the former YMCA building.

The 1-acre site at 709 First Ave. SW is slated for construction of a new seven-story, 220-unit apartment complex, and the developer, Enclave, is seeking to end a 10-foot strip of right-of-way easement along the street side of the property.

“That right-of-way on First Avenue Southwest is unusually long,” Community Development planner Elliot Mohler said, pointing out the easement is no longer needed and any new utility easement would be part of final plans.

In addition to reviewing the right-of-way request, members of the planning and zoning commission were also asked to weigh in on a 1974 easement that set aside a portion of the YMCA property for a potential alleyway that was never developed.

While the commission has routinely reviewed requests regarding changes to the public right-of-way, other easement changes were sent directly to the Rochester City Council for a decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new unified development code, which was enacted in January, inadvertently included a requirement for a two-tier public review of all easements.

It’s something Community Development Deputy Director Ryan Yetzer said is expected to be changed with a planned round of code tweaks, which will also address confusing elements and other unintended issues discovered after the new code was implemented.

He said the potential changes are expected to be presented to the planning and zoning commission next month and then head to the City Council for final review in June.

For now, the commission must review all easement changes, and members recommended approval of both Enclave requests Wednesday.

Craig Britton of Widseth Engineering, which is working for Enclave, said the right-of-way change will allow Enclave to build a new sidewalk, which will be lined with 15 new trees.

Commission Chairman Randy Schubring voiced concern about the removal of existing trees, but other commission members said the overall gain in trees alongside the creation of new housing will provide a positive outcome.

“We are using a space that isn’t being used now,” commissioner Aaron Eberhart said of the former YMCA site.

The requested easement changes will head to the City Council for final review next month, and site development plans are currently being reviewed by city staff for potential final approval.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a February neighborhood meeting, Patrick Brama, a developer with Enclave, said plans for the former YMCA site call for the creation of a variety of apartments ranging in size from studios to three-bedroom units.

The project is also expected to include a pair of third-floor terraces – one facing Soldiers Field Park and another facing the Zumbro River – as well as a third, smaller terrace will be located on the building’s seventh floor, offering a view of downtown Rochester.

A February 2023 rendering shows conceptual plans for a seven-story apartment complex that would replace the Rochester YMCA building at 709 First Ave. SW. Contributed / Enclave

In addition to the approximately 15,000 square feet of combined terrace space, plans presented to neighbors pointed to a 1,800-square-foot party room, 2,000-square-foot fitness center and a 700-square-foot club room in the building.

Mohler said Wednesday that preliminary renderings shown in February have seen changes, but still offer a sense of what is planned for the site.

Until final city approval of the project is received, the Twin Cities-based YMCA organization continues to own the existing 74,799-square-foot complex. If approved, demolition of the facility could occur this summer with construction of the new complex to be completed in 2025.