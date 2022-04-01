Echo Church will leave the Castle Community

ROCHESTER — Apparently bringing to an end a contractual dispute with the city of Rochester over the use of The Castle, the former Armory building on North Broadway, a church that had occupied the building has announced it will leave.

Echo Church, which has rented space from the Castle Community, LLC, for more than a year, shared its plans to vacate in a post by church leadership on social media Thursday.

The Rochester City Council agreed to sell the historic Armory building to the Castle Community in September 2017, under the stipulation that the building would be used for art and cultural activities until November 2023. The City of Rochester has since updated this to February 2024. Under the purchase agreement, the Castle Community was in violation of its contract while renting space to Echo Church.

The Castle Community was required to come back into compliance to use the space for art and cultural growth by Thursday.

Although Echo Church is leaving, Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish said in an email statement Friday that he doesn’t have any updates or additional insights on when Echo Church will transition out of the building or how the Castle Community plans to activate the space to satisfy its original mission.

City Attorney Michael Spindler-Krage said in a phone interview Friday that the update provided by the Castle Community Thursday did not include substantive information as to how they will comply with the purchase agreement. It was solely focused on announcing Echo Church’s departure.

The Castle Community signed a contract with Echo Church in September 2020 that would allow the religious organization to occupy the building until September 2021.

Previous community partners Threshold Arts, Neon Green Studio, Queen City Coffee and Juice, and others found different places to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic, while Echo Church occupied the Castle, holding services on the third floor of the former armory building.

However, the September deadline came and went. On November 11, 2021, the City of Rochester issued an initial notice to Castle ownership regarding an alleged breach of contract, given the organization’s continued contract with Echo Church.

The Castle Community was required to come back into compliance to use the space for art and cultural growth by Jan. 10, but co-owner Scott Hoss requested and received an extension to Mar. 31.

But the Castle Community and the city might not have their differences resolved despite the church's announcement.

Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish said in an email statement Thursday that he did not expect Castle ownership to activate the space consistent with the agreement by the Mar. 31 deadline.

“We will evaluate options to address the default moving forward tomorrow or early next week,” he said.