Edina man charged for threatening to kill Rochester police

ROCHESTER — An Edina man is scheduled to appear in Olmsted County District Court on Thursday, June 16, 2022, on charges related to multiple threatening emails he sent to Rochester police officers.

Josef Makatewassi, 52, is facing a count of felony terroristic threats and harassment, a gross misdemeanor, after he allegedly sent multiple emails threatening to kill Rochester police officers and traffic family members, according to court documents.

According to the criminal complaint:

Makatewassi sent multiple emails to Rochester police officers involved in his April 15 arrest for domestic assault earlier that week.

Around May 2, a Rochester officer received emails from Makatewassi that Olmsted Scheriff's Capt. James Scheuller described as rambling, talking about sex trafficking, drug cartels, nazis and corrupt Rochester police officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Olmsted Sheriff's Office was the investigating agency for this incident.

On June 7, law enforcement received a phone call from Makatewassi's son that Makatewassi was "nuts" and had a history of schizophrenia.

On June 9, Rochester officers received multiple emails from Makatewassi where he threatened to kill the officers, harm their children and kill any officers that came to arrest him.

On June 11, Rochester officers received multiple emails from Makatewassi where he included pictures of their families and a picture of one of the officers with the caption "consider a target for assassination." There were also several pornographic images and videos attached to the emails.

"He had done his research and was identifying family members and home addresses for these family members of the officers and he was making overt actions towards completing the threat," Schueller said. "If you're going that far and doing research and starting to post that kind of stuff, that's a serious threat that and we take it as such."

Makatewassi was arrested Tuesday, June 14, 2022, by the Edina Police Department without incident, according to Scheuller.

Makatewassi is also currently charge with domestic assault in Olmsted County.