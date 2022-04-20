‘Education is power’: Advocates, community agencies help raise awareness for sexual assault

ROCHESTER — Danielle Leukam wants children to be comfortable setting boundaries with their bodies.

“I think it's really important that schools, on a PG-level, help to raise awareness as well, that good touch versus bad touch and consent,” Leukam said. “It's important that we're conscious about the verbiage that we use."

Leukman, a rape survivor and advocate for survivors of sexual assault, is speaking out for Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month, which is being recognized this month nationally.

There are plenty of misconceptions and stereotypes that accompany sexual assault, and plenty of people who feel that sexual assault could never affect them.

That couldn’t be farther from the truth. According to RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, one in every six American women are victims of attempted or completed rape. Girls between the ages of 16 and 19 are four times more likely to be victims of sexual assault, rape or attempted rape. One out of every 10 rape victims is male.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported that its CyberTipline, which receives reports about forms of online child sexual exploitation, received 29.3 million reports of suspected child sexual exploitation in 2021. That’s an increase of 35% from 2020.

Andrea White, the Safe Harbor regional navigator at Olmsted County Victim Services, pointed out the increase among child sexual exploitation and child sexual abuse is happening here.

“Violence can occur online and that's certainly where we see a lot of exploitation and grooming before the sexual assault. And specifically during the pandemic, as we've had to all go on to our devices. Just as much as you're checking in with youth about their day at school, we should also be checking in on them with their devices, whether that's a school device or their independent device like a cell phone or an iPad,” White said. “There is a large number of individuals who are being exploited online or are coming in to acts of sexual violence in online spaces. I believe that we need to be looking not only in our physical realm, but in our virtual realm as well.”

For White and Leukam, education is the number one priority of victim services agencies and advocates. “Education is power,” White said. The only way to protect the most vulnerable is to increase understanding of signs to look for and conversations to have.

Teaching consent is important in educating children that they have control of their body. Learning consent at a young age instills what White refers to as protective factors, or the baseline structures created to mitigate the risk of sexual exploitation or assault.

Education and informing the public about available resources are critical parts of recognizing sexual assault awareness month. Contributed

“Before you force somebody to hug their grandpa, say, ‘Do you want to hug him?’ Because the moment you force your child to do something, like hug their grandpa, and they don't want to, that's you taking away their control of their body,” Leukam said. “They need to know that it's important that they're in control of their body.”

Concepts like “good touch, bad touch” are typically the first age-appropriate step in teaching young children about unwanted advances.

"There's a ton of children's books – I actually have one – that teaches parents how to teach your children good touch versus bad touch," Leukam said. "If somebody at school is touching them or doing something inappropriate, it helps the children to realize that that's wrong, and they should tell an adult.”

White and her staff are trained in a curriculum called “Not a Number” through the organization Love146. The five-week youth program “talks about everything from consent to high-risk situations to what is exploitation and trafficking to safety planning and who do you talk to?” White said.

White and Samantha Frank from 180 Degrees, a youth crisis shelter in Rochester, co-host a free monthly caregiver training. The webinar teaches guardians about protective factors and gives caregivers tips and tools in case they or their child experience sexual exploitation or abuse. Olmsted County victim services offers a number of programs and presentations for school-age children.

The idea is to equip the next generation with information so communities can grow and address the issue of sexual abuse.

Leukam pointed out that it’s just as important to be aware of how to approach the topic of sexual assault when speaking with survivors. RAINN has a number of resources available, including how to support and talk to a survivor . Leukam also supports survivors through her nonprofit called WISH, or “we inspire survivor healing.”

The most critical part of bringing awareness to sexual assault is creating a safe space for victims to report violence.

“There are instances where people don't feel like they can come forward, and we want to make sure that everyone feels like they have a space, when an act of violence has occurred, to seek out support and resources and help with referrals,” White said.