Effort to use ash in road construction moves forward

ROCHESTER — The first road built using ash from Olmsted County’s Waste-to-Energy facility will be at the Kalmar Landfill.

“This is the culmination of 30 years worth of effort, I think, to build a pilot test strip of roadway at the landfill,” said Michael Cook, the county’s solid waste projects engineer.

The test project at the landfill between Rochester and Byron comes after the county received state approval last year to combine leftover ash with asphalt used in road construction.

Cook said the site will allow the county to monitor stormwater runoff during the first year, and to continue to see how the road holds up for the next 20 or so years.

It’s unlikely that future construction will take that long.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a test project, but we don’t want to wait another 20 years to find out if we can use it,” County Commissioner Matt Flynn.

Cook said county staff wants to determine the best approach for mixing the ash with traditional road materials, but there’s no specific need to wait.

“The approval we got from the (Minnesota Pollution Agency) in October gave the project permission to use this in any road project,” Cook said. “This is a demonstration to ourselves to show this project works.”

For the 2,000-foot strip of landfill road, the county is contracting with Rochester Sand and Gravel to create the construction material. It comes with a $227,000 cost, which will help the county determine how the expense compares to traditional road construction.

Kaye Bieniek, division administrator for Olmsted County Physical Development, said the cost for the landfill road appears to be in line with expectations for traditional road construction, while using waste that would otherwise take up landfill space.

She said added strength or future cost reductions amid gravel supply shortages could be added benefits to using ash.

Olmsted County follows Polk County as the second Minnesota county to receive state approval to use the ash byproduct in road construction.

Tony Hill, the county’s director of environmental resources, said Polk County has used the product for roads in its own county, and Olmsted County will likely follow suit, eventually using ash in a variety of local projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, he said the Minnesota Department of Transportation has shown interest in using the ash for future state projects.

The effort to find a new use for the ash comes approximately two years after an expansion plan for Kalmar Landfill was reviewed.

At the time Hill said finding a use for the new ash being produced at the Waste-to-Energy facility could delay future expansion efforts.