Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 5
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Effort to use ash in road construction moves forward

Olmsted County is set to test use of waste-to-energy byproduct on landfill road before expanding use with state approval.

f60bd0ff7c063f425c20c38cc42505c4.jpg
An incinerator burns trash at the Olmsted Waste-to-Energy Facility in Rochester.
Post Bulletin file photo
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
April 05, 2022 01:00 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — The first road built using ash from Olmsted County’s Waste-to-Energy facility will be at the Kalmar Landfill.

“This is the culmination of 30 years worth of effort, I think, to build a pilot test strip of roadway at the landfill,” said Michael Cook, the county’s solid waste projects engineer.

Read more from Randy
Rochester city logo
Local
Downtown sidewalk work approved with efforts to limit business impacts
Majority of sidewalk replacement will be along both sides of six blocks of Broadway Avenue.
April 04, 2022 10:08 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
1645e6f6490977cc3bfe6fe646d3f084.jpg
Local
Rochester council member wants to strengthen circus animal ban
Planned Graham Arena show will not feature exotic animals in order to secure city license.
April 04, 2022 09:39 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester city logo
Local
Definition sought for potential $65 million regional community and recreation complex in Rochester
The proposed facility is part of city's request to renew its current sales tax beyond 2024.
April 04, 2022 06:16 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

The test project at the landfill between Rochester and Byron comes after the county received state approval last year to combine leftover ash with asphalt used in road construction.

Cook said the site will allow the county to monitor stormwater runoff during the first year, and to continue to see how the road holds up for the next 20 or so years.

It’s unlikely that future construction will take that long.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a test project, but we don’t want to wait another 20 years to find out if we can use it,” County Commissioner Matt Flynn.

Cook said county staff wants to determine the best approach for mixing the ash with traditional road materials, but there’s no specific need to wait.

“The approval we got from the (Minnesota Pollution Agency) in October gave the project permission to use this in any road project,” Cook said. “This is a demonstration to ourselves to show this project works.”

For the 2,000-foot strip of landfill road, the county is contracting with Rochester Sand and Gravel to create the construction material. It comes with a $227,000 cost, which will help the county determine how the expense compares to traditional road construction.

Kaye Bieniek, division administrator for Olmsted County Physical Development, said the cost for the landfill road appears to be in line with expectations for traditional road construction, while using waste that would otherwise take up landfill space.

She said added strength or future cost reductions amid gravel supply shortages could be added benefits to using ash.

Olmsted County follows Polk County as the second Minnesota county to receive state approval to use the ash byproduct in road construction.

Tony Hill, the county’s director of environmental resources, said Polk County has used the product for roads in its own county, and Olmsted County will likely follow suit, eventually using ash in a variety of local projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, he said the Minnesota Department of Transportation has shown interest in using the ash for future state projects.

The effort to find a new use for the ash comes approximately two years after an expansion plan for Kalmar Landfill was reviewed.

At the time Hill said finding a use for the new ash being produced at the Waste-to-Energy facility could delay future expansion efforts.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
What to read next
20211013_144216.jpg
Members Only
Business
Rochester glass experts travel to Washington to discuss recycling with lawmakers
Jeremiah Watson and Patrick Elmore were asked by the National Glass Association to travel to Washington, D.C., this week to meet with lawmakers to discuss how to spur more recycling. Watson and Elmore were invited because their company -- Infinite Recycled Technologies -- is the only one that recycles laminated or architectural glass.
April 05, 2022 01:02 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Police car lights crime
Local
Rochester man arrested for assault early Tuesday morning
He was apparently hosting a get-together at his apartment before assaulting a guest.
April 05, 2022 10:21 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Soap and goats.jpg
Local
Snuggle a baby goat or ride the bull this weekend
ROCHESTER — There are chances to grab the weekend by the horns or pet a goat before it grows horns and everything in between this weekend in Southeast Minnesota.
April 05, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Rochester council member wants to strengthen circus animal ban
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
April 05, 2022 07:09 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe