Efforts to restore Rochester power outages continue

ROCHESTER — Severe storms with winds measured at more than 60 mph caused widespread power outages for more than 3,500 in the Rochester area.

No tornado damage has been confirmed in and around Rochester, according to the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin, but hail and wind damage was reported in Southeast Minnesota into Western Wisconsin.

By Sunday afternoon, hundreds in Rochester and the region were still without electricity as crews worked to respond to the widespread damage causing the outages.

Andy Vig stood with his neighbor Jason Theisse late morning Sunday at the 400 block of Ninth Avenue Southwest as they waited for power at their homes to be restored.

“It simplifies your day,” Vig said.

Laundry and grocery shopping will have to wait, he said, adding that spending time outside wasn’t such a bad way to pass the day.

“It’s nice; it cooled off,” he said.

Thiesse said he would likely take his kids swimming and attend a neighborhood ice cream social in the afternoon.

A tree branch down on Fifth Street Southwest blocking the road and on top of wires likely knocked out power for some of the neighbors.

Outages around the city ranged from large clusters to individual homes without power , said Tony Benson, communications coordinator at Rochester Public Utilities.

Benson said every available line worker has been working from Saturday afternoon through midday Sunday.

A tree branch lays on top of power lines across Fifth Street S.W. Sunday, July 24, 2022. Storms that swept through Rochester Saturday, July 23, caused widespread power outages and downed trees. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Most of the outages Sunday ranged from one or two people without power to about a dozen, which makes restoration efforts more difficult as problem spots outnumber line workers, Benson said.

“Just because the outage might be a small number does not mean quicker restoration,” he said.

Crews continued to respond to outages through Sunday, he said.

“It’s all about safety,” Benson said. “It’s not about speed or how quick we can get the power on.”

Some individual outages might require an electrician to repair damaged property that RPU doesn't own, Benson added.

As more areas of town are coming back on, we want to remind some customers fed from an overhead service line to their house, that they may need to have an electrician repair their house service before RPU can connect the service. The service could have been damaged. #rochmn — RPU (@rpuoutages) July 24, 2022

The storms prompted a tornado from the National Weather Service when radar indicated rotation, said Todd Rieck, meteorologist.

“We had circulation that we were concerned with,” he said, adding that none of the damage surveyed so far Sunday indicated a tornado struck the city.

However, the helipad at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys recorded a wind gust of 66 mph, and Rochester International Airport reported a gust of 52 mph Saturday.

South of Saint Marys, at the 800 block of Eighth Street Southwest, two large boulevard trees came down outside David Daugherty’s home among other trees.

The basswood trees had been leaning slightly, he said.

“We’re not surprised they came down,” he said. “We’re not happy, but not surprised.”

He was taking time Sunday to remove some of the branches that were putting pressure on other trees and garden plants at his home.

A chainsaw sat on the stump of a maple tree that high winds knocked over a couple weeks ago. Although his home was undamaged, Daugherty said he will miss the canopy of leaves that provided shade on the block.

“It’s going to make a dramatic difference in the feel of things around here,” he said.

David Daugherty carries a basswood tree branch onto a pile at his home at the 800 block of Eighth St. S.W. Sunday, July 24, 2022. Storms that swept through Rochester Saturday, July 23, caused widespread power outages and downed trees. Daugherty had multiple trees toppled near his home. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

A basswood tree lays across a sidewalk at the 800 block of Eighth St. S.W. Sunday, July 24, 2022. Storms that swept through Rochester Saturday, July 23, caused widespread power outages and downed trees. John Molseed / Post Bulletin