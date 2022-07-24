SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Efforts to restore Rochester power outages continue

Severe storms Saturday caused widespread outages in Southeast Minnesota.

July 23 storm cleanup Daugherty.JPG
David Daugherty tosses a basswood tree branch onto a pile at his home at the 800 block of Eighth St. S.W. Sunday, July 24, 2022. Storms that swept through Rochester Saturday, July 23, caused widespread power outages and downed trees. Daugherty had multiple trees toppled near his home.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
July 24, 2022 02:26 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Severe storms with winds measured at more than 60 mph caused widespread power outages for more than 3,500 in the Rochester area.

No tornado damage has been confirmed in and around Rochester, according to the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin, but hail and wind damage was reported in Southeast Minnesota into Western Wisconsin.

By Sunday afternoon, hundreds in Rochester and the region were still without electricity as crews worked to respond to the widespread damage causing the outages.

Also Read
Untitled design.png
Exclusive
Local
Rochester City Council Ward 3 candidates record videos discussing budget priorities
The four candidates for the city’s northwest ward seat were asked how they would make city budget decisions. Here’s what they said.
July 24, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Untitled design.png
Exclusive
Local
Rochester’s mayoral candidates discuss use of veto power
The four candidates for mayor were asked about the role of the mayoral veto of City Council decisions. Here’s what they said.
July 24, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

Andy Vig stood with his neighbor Jason Theisse late morning Sunday at the 400 block of Ninth Avenue Southwest as they waited for power at their homes to be restored.

“It simplifies your day,” Vig said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Laundry and grocery shopping will have to wait, he said, adding that spending time outside wasn’t such a bad way to pass the day.

“It’s nice; it cooled off,” he said.

Thiesse said he would likely take his kids swimming and attend a neighborhood ice cream social in the afternoon.

A tree branch down on Fifth Street Southwest blocking the road and on top of wires likely knocked out power for some of the neighbors.

Outages around the city ranged from large clusters to individual homes without power , said Tony Benson, communications coordinator at Rochester Public Utilities.

Benson said every available line worker has been working from Saturday afternoon through midday Sunday.

July 23 storm cleanup lines down.JPG
A tree branch lays on top of power lines across Fifth Street S.W. Sunday, July 24, 2022. Storms that swept through Rochester Saturday, July 23, caused widespread power outages and downed trees.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Most of the outages Sunday ranged from one or two people without power to about a dozen, which makes restoration efforts more difficult as problem spots outnumber line workers, Benson said.

“Just because the outage might be a small number does not mean quicker restoration,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crews continued to respond to outages through Sunday, he said.

“It’s all about safety,” Benson said. “It’s not about speed or how quick we can get the power on.”

Some individual outages might require an electrician to repair damaged property that RPU doesn't own, Benson added.

The storms prompted a tornado from the National Weather Service when radar indicated rotation, said Todd Rieck, meteorologist.

“We had circulation that we were concerned with,” he said, adding that none of the damage surveyed so far Sunday indicated a tornado struck the city.

However, the helipad at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys recorded a wind gust of 66 mph, and Rochester International Airport reported a gust of 52 mph Saturday.

South of Saint Marys, at the 800 block of Eighth Street Southwest, two large boulevard trees came down outside David Daugherty’s home among other trees.

The basswood trees had been leaning slightly, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re not surprised they came down,” he said. “We’re not happy, but not surprised.”

He was taking time Sunday to remove some of the branches that were putting pressure on other trees and garden plants at his home.

A chainsaw sat on the stump of a maple tree that high winds knocked over a couple weeks ago. Although his home was undamaged, Daugherty said he will miss the canopy of leaves that provided shade on the block.

“It’s going to make a dramatic difference in the feel of things around here,” he said.

July 23 storm cleanup Daugherty 02.JPG
David Daugherty carries a basswood tree branch onto a pile at his home at the 800 block of Eighth St. S.W. Sunday, July 24, 2022. Storms that swept through Rochester Saturday, July 23, caused widespread power outages and downed trees. Daugherty had multiple trees toppled near his home.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
July 23 storm cleanup 04.JPG
A basswood tree lays across a sidewalk at the 800 block of Eighth St. S.W. Sunday, July 24, 2022. Storms that swept through Rochester Saturday, July 23, caused widespread power outages and downed trees.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
July 23 storm cleanup 02.JPG
A tree branch blocks the sidewalk at the 800 block of First St. S.W. Sunday, July 24, 2022. Storms that swept through Rochester Saturday, July 23, caused widespread power outages and downed trees.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: ROCHESTER
John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Untitled design.png
Exclusive
Local
Olmsted County District 5 candidates record videos related to budget priorities
The three candidates for the open district seat were asked how they would make county budget decisions. Here’s what they said.
July 23, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
St. James Coffee
Local
St. James Coffee looks to the next 10 years of community involvement
The coffee shop is looking at ways to expand its footprint in the Rochester area as it plans how to serve the community over the next decade.
July 23, 2022 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
weather 0723.png
Local
Weather expected to be less severe Saturday evening
The National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wis., expects the threat of Saturday evening's storms to be heavy rain, lightning, wind gusts and possible flooding.
July 23, 2022 03:26 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Cannon Falls map.png
Local
Cannon Falls cemetery stabbing a false report
Cannon Falls Police Department was investigating a stabbing in a cemetery Friday evening before the alleged victim admitted the attack didn't happen.
July 23, 2022 12:59 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports