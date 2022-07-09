Eid al-Adha celebrations and prayers held across Rochester

ROCHESTER — Rochester’s Muslim community gathered at Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) on Saturday , July 9, to celebrate Eid al-Adha, the final holiday in the Islamic lunar calendar.

Because of the pandemic, safety restrictions across the state and city limited the ability to celebrate indoors, but this year larger numbers were able to gather at RCTC for morning prayers.

Before arriving at RCTC for prayers, the sunnah (traditions) are showering and getting clean, wearing new clothes or clean clothes if you can’t afford them, applying perfumes or fragrances and fasting until after morning prayers, according to Said Hussein, the executive director of Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq.

Eid Salat, the congregational prayer, involves two Rakats (Rak’ah in singular) and six Takbeerat.

Before the first rak’ah, Muslims will make their niyyah, or intention of the prayer; once the Imam has said “Allahu Akbar,” the first Rak’ah starts and the rest of the congregation repeats it back as the first Takbir and then recites the al-Istiftah Dua, or opening supplication:

“Subhanakallahumma wa bihamdika wa tabarakasmuka, wa ta’ala jadduka wa la ilaha ghairuk.”

Translation: “Glorious You are O Allah, and with Your praise, and blessed is Your Name, and exalted is Your majesty, and none has the right to be worshipped but You.”

After moving through the two Rakat, the Imam gives a short Khutbah, or lecture, to the congregation.

What used to be a one time prayer has now grown into three different sessions of prayers spread out across the first morning of Eid al-Adha because of growing turnout, Hussain said.

The first Eid Salat was in Arabic and started at 7:30 a.m., with Tabkeerat starting 30 minutes before. The next, in English, was at 8:30 a.m.

These were both performed at RCTC and then at 9:30 a.m. at Masjed AbuBakr Al-Seddiq.

Saturday’s Eid Salat attracted such a large crowd that it filled RCTC’s basketball court, even when split into three different groups throughout the morning.

“During the pandemic, we were not allowed to have a gathering like today,” Hussain said. “We are very grateful to come back and have this size of a crowd.”

Attendees came from different Rochester mosques for a joint celebration. Hussein emphasized that no matter someone’s background, everybody is welcome to celebrate together so long as they share the Islamic faith.

“We have to make sure that we show up and that everyone takes advantage of this big holiday,” Hussien said. “There is no divide between us.”

Salah Mohamed is an Imam from Masjed Abuhureira and gave a Khutbah after Eid Salat. According to Mohamed, the Takbeerat said throughout the day are to show gratitude to Allah.

“We are thankful that we can come back together,” Mohamed said. “It’s one of the greatest days in islam.”

Eid is typically celebrated over the course of three days and Mohamed highlighted the importance of sharing Qurbani with friends, family and people who can not afford it during this time.

“This is a beautiful day,” Mohamed said.

After Eid Salat, people return home to eat lunch with their families and then, according to Hussien, there is going to be an Eid carnival for kids at Silver Lake Park from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Hussein said this year, it is nice that the first two days of the holiday are during the weekend so that people don’t have to work, but some people will take work off on Monday to celebrate the full three days of the holiday.

