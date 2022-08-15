Eight organizations in Rochester, Red Wing, Austin and Winona awarded over $400k in grants

ST. PAUL — Eight organizations in southeast Minnesota received grants to support charitable work last week.

The Otto Bremer Trust awarded $435,000 to organizations in Red Wing, Austin, Winona and Rochester in a grant cycle that ended Aug. 11, 2022.

The organizations are:



C.A.R.E. Clinic , Red Wing: $50,000 for “general operations to provide access to affordable and culturally competent medical, dental, mental health, legal, and social services for underserved individuals and families in Goodhue County.”

Children's Dental Health Services , Rochester: $60,000 for "general operations to provide quality comprehensive dental care and education for underserved children in southeastern Minnesota."

The Reading Center , Rochester: $75,000 for "general operations to increase the educational outcomes for underserved dyslexic students through testing, tutoring, and teacher training."

Engage Winona , Winona: $35,000 for "general operations to support the capacity of community leaders through leadership development and community engagement opportunities."

Jeremiah Program , Minneapolis: $50,000 for "general operations to provide housing and support for single mothers to pursue post-secondary education in the Rochester area."

The Landing MN , Rochester: $50,000 "to provide hot meals for people experiencing homelessness in Rochester."

Legal Assistance of Olmsted County , Rochester: $55,000 for "general operations to improve legal outcomes and stability for families and individuals living in poverty."

Mower County Seniors, Austin: $60,000 for "general operations to provide comprehensive, high-quality programs to enhance the well-being of older adults in Mower County."

The Otto Bremer Trust is a charitable trust based in St. Paul that supports a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota and Wisconsin.