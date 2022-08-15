SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
Eight organizations in Rochester, Red Wing, Austin and Winona awarded over $400k in grants

The Otto Bremer Trust in St. Paul awarded organizations in Red Wing, Austin, Winona and Rochester over $400,000 to support charitable work.

Otto Bremer Trust.png
Otto Bremer Trust logo
By Staff reports
August 15, 2022 04:18 PM
ST. PAUL — Eight organizations in southeast Minnesota received grants to support charitable work last week.

The Otto Bremer Trust awarded $435,000 to organizations in Red Wing, Austin, Winona and Rochester in a grant cycle that ended Aug. 11, 2022.

The organizations are:

  • C.A.R.E. Clinic, Red Wing: $50,000 for “general operations to provide access to affordable and culturally competent medical, dental, mental health, legal, and social services for underserved individuals and families in Goodhue County.”
  • Children's Dental Health Services, Rochester: $60,000 for “general operations to provide quality comprehensive dental care and education for underserved children in southeastern Minnesota.”
  • The Reading Center, Rochester: $75,000 for “general operations to increase the educational outcomes for underserved dyslexic students through testing, tutoring, and teacher training.”
  • Engage Winona, Winona: $35,000 for “general operations to support the capacity of community leaders through leadership development and community engagement opportunities.”
  • Jeremiah Program, Minneapolis: $50,000 for “general operations to provide housing and support for single mothers to pursue post-secondary education in the Rochester area.”
  • The Landing MN, Rochester: $50,000 “to provide hot meals for people experiencing homelessness in Rochester.”
  • Legal Assistance of Olmsted County, Rochester: $55,000 for “general operations to improve legal outcomes and stability for families and individuals living in poverty.”
  • Mower County Seniors, Austin: $60,000 for “general operations to provide comprehensive, high-quality programs to enhance the well-being of older adults in Mower County.”

The Otto Bremer Trust is a charitable trust based in St. Paul that supports a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

