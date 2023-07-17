Elder Network to host annual Southeast Minnesota fundraiser on Sept. 23

ROCHESTER — In celebration of 35 years of serving Southeast Minnesota communities, Elder Network is hosting its annual fall fling fundraiser gala on Sept. 23, 2023, at the Rochester International Event Center.

The fundraising gala, from 4:30 to 10:30 p.m., includes a Rochester Pops Orchestra concert, dinner, auction and a program on the nonprofit's impact. A dance with live music by Sister & Company will follow the program. Elder Network provides seniors and their caregivers with free and low-cost services in Olmsted, Dodge, Wabasha and Winona counties.

Tickets at $100 each must be purchased by Sept. 2. The funds raised can be used to match a Mayo Clinic grant, which generates up to $5 for every dollar raised. Tickets can be purchased online through Eventbrite, by mail using the printable order form on the Elder Network website or in-person at 1130½ Seventh St. NW, Suite 205.

For more information, visit the Elder Network website at www.elder-network.org or call 507-285-5272.