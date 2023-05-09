99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Elderly Rochester couple scammed out of $14k

The pair are the latest Rochester residents to be scammed out of thousands of dollars.

Scam graphic
Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 9:11 AM

ROCHESTER — An elderly Rochester couple reported to police that they had been scammed out of $14,000 last week, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

The married couple, an 83-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman, were contacted by a scammer claiming to be from PayPal. The scammer told them that their bank account was compromised and PayPal had set up a new account to help keep the couple's money safe.

The couple withdrew $15,000 from their bank account and deposited $14,000 through an account at a Holiday gas station. According to Moilanen, some gas stations have kiosks to buy and sell Bitcoin and he suspects this is what the couple used.

The couple's daughter found out about the ruse and reported it to law enforcement.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
