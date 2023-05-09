Elderly Rochester couple scammed out of $14k

ROCHESTER — An elderly Rochester couple reported to police that they had been scammed out of $14,000 last week, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

The married couple, an 83-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman, were contacted by a scammer claiming to be from PayPal. The scammer told them that their bank account was compromised and PayPal had set up a new account to help keep the couple's money safe.

The couple withdrew $15,000 from their bank account and deposited $14,000 through an account at a Holiday gas station. According to Moilanen, some gas stations have kiosks to buy and sell Bitcoin and he suspects this is what the couple used.

The couple's daughter found out about the ruse and reported it to law enforcement.