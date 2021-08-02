SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Elderly woman robbed, assaulted in her apartment

Suspect entered home, asked women, 79, for phone and money.

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background. crime
stock photo
Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
August 02, 2021 10:13 AM
A man entered an elderly woman's apartment Friday afternoon, demanding her phone and her money.

At 1:30 p.m. Friday, Rochester Police officers responded to a call concerning an injured elderly woman sitting on the side of the road in the 800 block of Homestead Village Lane Southeast. A bystander had found the woman crying and called police, saying the woman had apparently been attacked, said Capt. Casey Moilanen.

ALSO READ: Cameras catch trespassers, catalytic converters found missing

When officers arrived, they found a woman, 79, who lived in a nearby apartment, with injuries to her face.

After treating the woman, who was taken by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for observation of a possible concussion, officers learned she had been in her apartment when a man entered it and demanded she give him her phone and money, Moilanen said.

The man took her phone and her purse, but then threw the purse back at her, Moilanen said. He brandished a knife, but the woman insisted she did not have any money, so he punched her on the head, and she fell to the ground.

The man fled the apartment, and the woman chased after him. He eventually throwing her phone back at her.

The suspect, a black male in his 20s, is still being sought by Rochester police, Moilanen said.

