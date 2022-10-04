Election 2022: Austin City Council

AUSTIN — Several Austin City Council seats are on the ballot in this year's general election. Candidates shared with the Post Bulletin why they are running for office and what their priorities will be if elected to office.

Here are the candidates running for Austin City Council:

Council member at large: Oballa Oballa

Oballa Oballa Contributed

Occupation: Supervisor at Hormel Foods.

Education: Bachelor's degree in social work.

Why are you running for office? I am running for Austin City Council at Large to bring a fresh voice and proven leadership to local government. Austin is an amazing community that has helped many bring the American Dream to life, including myself. It’s vital that government listens to and serves the community it represents. I will be highly responsive and approachable, working tirelessly to ensure that all residents have their voice heard.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate?



Reinvigorate our local economy: We need to reinvigorate our local economy and expand our local tax base by strengthening our small businesses, attracting more high-paying jobs and ensuring that our residents have the workforce skills needed to thrive in today’s economy. We also need to limit the tax burden placed on our local businesses and residents. As a council member I will leverage my collaborative leadership skills to bring together local businesses, educational institutions, and community members to find fresh and innovative ways to help our local economy rebound and thrive. 2. Expand housing: We need to improve Austin’s housing supply. Austin’s biggest growth barrier is that there isn’t enough available housing. We need at least 1,000 new housing units by 2025 to keep up with this demand. As a council member I will work with key stakeholders like the HRA, local developers and regional partners to leverage best practices from across our state to continue making progress on this vital issue.

Council member at large: Jeff Austin (incumbent)

Candidate Austin did not respond to the Post Bulletin's candidate questionnaire.

Ward 1: Laura Helle

Laura Helle Contributed

Occupation: Executive director of Austin Area Arts.

Education: B.F.A in graphic design, Iowa State University.

Why are you running for office? I'm running for city council because I love Austin. I chose to make my life in Austin because I love the spirit of the people. I also happen to like the public library, downtown, the trail system and the vibrant arts scene. I want to keep improving the community. I have strong leadership skills and relationships with community stakeholders in city government and in other sectors including education, business, and county government.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? Austin has a big challenge in housing and the city needs to focus on solutions that match the scale of the issue. Austin leads the region in welcoming newcomers and I want to see Austin continue to celebrate diversity and equity. I also want to see more cooperation and collaboration by city leaders. Decisions need to be made considering the good of the whole community, not because of factions or egos.

Ward 1: Rebecca Waller (incumbent)

Rebecca Waller Contributed

Occupation: Kwik Trip training store leader.

Education: Bachelor's degree in marketing, Winona State University.

Why are you running for office? I’m running for re-election to continue working to improve our community as I have for the past four years.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? The three most important issues I see facing Austin in the next four years are housing, business growth and development and recreational opportunities.

Ward 2: Jason Baskin (incumbent)

Jason Baskin

Occupation: Director of corporate strategy at Hormel Foods.

Education: MBA.

Why are you running for office? As an Austin native and community leader, it’s been an honor to serve on city council the past four years. I am deeply involved in our community, especially in the areas of economic development (Austin Port Authority and DCA), building a welcoming community (APEX Austin and former chair of the Human Rights Commission) and engaging local kids (volunteer Sunday School teacher and youth sports coach). Over the past four years I’ve delivered proven results by fighting against major tax increases and helping expand new home construction, attract new businesses, and increase law enforcement funding. My wife Katie and I are proudly raising our young family in Austin and I want to continue playing a positive role in building Austin’s bright future.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? It's really about what the most important issues are to our community. Therefore the three biggest things I will focus on if re-elected are:



Improving housing supply. This is Austin’s No. 1 growth barrier and we need to accelerate the progress we’ve started making. Building a safe and strong community. Making Austin a great place to live starts with public safety and continues with vibrant quality of life and an inclusive community where everyone can thrive. Enhancing local economic opportunities. This starts with a fiscally responsible government that keeps the tax burden as low as possible by ensuring government runs as efficiently and effectively as possible. We must expand our tax base by attracting new companies and ensuring our local employers have access to the workforce they need to flourish.

Ward 2: Watsana Thiravong

Occupation: On-site substitute teacher for Albert Lea Public Schools.

Education: Bachelor's degree in business administration, Southwest Minnesota State University.

Why are you running for office? I am running for the Second Ward City Council on the single family housing shortage our family went through while transferring back to Austin in July 2021. I want to help empower our youth through philanthropic and volunteering endeavors and tackle the wastewater treatment plant debacle using all the leadership skills I honed in from various classes, professional experiences and life lessons. It is also a great time to give back to the community that has supported our family for so many years.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? Answer not provided.

Ward 3: Ronald A. Kelly

Ronald A. Kelly Contributed

Occupation: Retired minister.

Education: Bachelor's degree.

Why are you running for office? Our culture is declining due to the loss of traditional American values. The founders realized that rights come from God not totalitarian control. Cancel culture and focus on special interest groups are stealing the American dream of a good paying job, owning a business and raising a family. Cancel culture, racism and departure from basic biology are causing our society to decay. Identity groups are being pushed rather than the value and growth of the individual. Its about our future beginning at the local level.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? Important issues we should focus on include safety, opportunity and economic development. Rising criminal behavior and disregard for protection of citizens is dangerous. Lack of consequences for bad behavior in children and adults leads to chaos in schools and society at large. Working in schools made that clear to me, teachers are frustrated. To live a happy life people must feel safe. Funding police and Second Amendment rights must be supported. Churches are doing what they can but more healthy opportunities must be provided for youth to keep them out of gangs and away from drugs which are killing young people by the thousands. Rising taxes and regulations are stifling small business even causing failure. Helping integrate immigrant families can strengthen the community but there must be a plan so they don’t become a drag on hard working, tax paying Americans. Instead help them become productive. Volunteers to help must be encouraged. Working together is the only way to move forward. I will work diligently to see progress in the areas where improvement is needed.

Ward 3: Joyce Poshusta (incumbent)

Joyce Poshusta Contributed

Occupation: Works in property management.

Education: Associate's degree in business and marketing.

Why are you running for office? We are living in extraordinary times that require experience and strong leadership. We, as a council, have weathered the last four years with many unknowns. It has been a time of learning, growing and overcoming obstacles. We continue to achieve success securing Austin's economic future, protecting our residents, new growth both in the public and private sectors and solving housing issues. If re-elected, I want to continue implementing the Strategic Plan and Vision while keeping our budget within acceptable limits.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate?

Housing/economic development. While our rental housing has improved, there is still a need to attract developers for both rental and single family homes. A goal of mine is to create new ways to attract developers while continuing to offer the tax abatement program and partnering with the Housing and Redevelopment Authority. I would like to see more turn key homes built so individuals/families moving to Austin have a variety of choices. I believe we also need to do whatever we can to maintain our current housing stock by continuing to offer fix up loans and/or creating new incentives. Without housing options, we can't get to my second priority. Community growth. Growing and expanding our community is important for a variety of reasons. It creates the opportunities for employment and boosts the economy and reduces poverty. Increasing citizen/employee engagement and relationships. Public input is a crucial part of the decision-making process and should influence decisions that impact our community and our future. The public provides ideas and information that build mutual responsibility and accountability.

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022.