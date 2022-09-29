Election 2022: Chatfield Mayor

CHATFIELD — In the 2022 general election, Chatfield voters will pick their next mayor. On the ballot: Pam Bluhm and John McBroom. Candidates shared with the Post Bulletin why they are running for office and what their priorities will be if elected to office.

Here are the candidates running for Chatfield Mayor:

Pam Bluhm

Pam Bluhm Contributed

Occupation: Owner/publisher of the Chatfield News and Chatfield City Council member.

Education: Legal secretary degree, Rochester Community and Technical College.

Why are you running for office? I joined the Chatfield Jaycees in the 1980s, and the last line of their slogan was "Service to humanity is the best work of life," and I have tried to use that as a guide in my life, along with a quote by the 35th U.S. President John F. Kennedy, “One person can make a difference — and every person must try.”

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? Budget and taxes, growth and garbage.

John McBroom

John McBroom Contributed

Occupation: Retired carpenter, part-time employee with HyVee and Bernard Bus Service. Former Chatfield City Council member.

Education: 1983 graduate of Chosen Valley High School.

Why are you running for office? I’m running for mayor to continue along with councilors to keep our city running smoothly and growing.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? The three important issues are transparency, honesty with any issue citizens may have and continue to enforce policies and ordinances we have.

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022. Find voting information at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/ . Candidates' responses have been edited for clarity and Post Bulletin news style.