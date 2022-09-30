Election 2022: Eyota City Council

EYOTA — Three candidates are on Eyota voters' 2022 ballots for two positions on the city council: Jamie Ward, Ranard (Ray) Schuchard and John Pittenger. Candidates shared with the Post Bulletin why they are running for office and what their priorities will be if elected to office.

Here are the candidates running for Eyota City Council:

Jamie Ward (incumbent)

Jamie Ward Contributed

Occupation: Eyota City Council member, lead customer care advisor.

Education: Bachelor's degree in organizational management and communications.

Why are you running for office? I’ve been a committed member of council for the last four years and would like to continue to be involved in our community’s future.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? Growth and development, safety and needs of the community.

Ray Schuchard (incumbent)

Candidate Schuchard did not respond to the Post Bulletin's candidate questionnaire.

John Pittenger

Candidate Pittenger declined to participate.

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022. Find voting information at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/ . Candidates' responses have been edited for clarity and Post Bulletin news style.