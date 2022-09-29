Election 2022: Eyota Mayor

EYOTA — In the 2022 general election, Eyota voters will pick the city's next mayor. On the ballot: incumbent Mayor Tony Nelson and former mayor Tyrel Clark.

Candidates shared with the Post Bulletin why they are running for office and what their priorities will be if elected to office.

Here are the candidates running for Eyota Mayor:

Tony Nelson (incumbent)

Tony Nelson

Occupation: Mayor of Eyota and part and service manager for TNT Marine Services.

Education: Associate's degree in criminal justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why are you running for office? As current Mayor for the city of Eyota we still have unresolved projects that I would like to finish.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate?



Keeping our taxes and spending under control. Bring in new businesses to our tax role. Continuing to clean up properties in Eyota.

Tyrel Clark

Tyrel Clark Contributed

Occupation: IT application analyst for the Mayo Clinic.

Education: B.S. in business administration, Saint Mary's University.

Why are you running for office? I am running to be Eyota’s mayor because I love Eyota and I feel a responsibility to make sure that we are making the best possible decisions for our current residents and those in the future. In my previous terms as mayor, I worked well with residents, businesses and the school district to strengthen Eyota. I’ll bring that same collaborative approach to this term as mayor.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? Eyota is a great community, and we are in an excellent place of opportunity for managed smart growth that can balance the needs of our current residents and future opportunities. For the city of Eyota, I see managing future growth both in residential and commercial development, maintaining a strong fiscal position, and maintaining current public infrastructure (water, sewer, stormwater and streets) as important issues facing the city.

Eyota is seeing strong growth and will continue to see growth in both housing and commercial development. The city council and mayor need to work with residents, developers, and staff to make sure that this growth is well managed and is a good fit to ensure the long-term success for our community. Eyota has seen several businesses fill gaps in the community in the last several years and we need to continue this forward momentum helping facilitate when needed.

I am committed to keep the city of Eyota on a strong financial footing to ensure the long-term success of the community. This means proactively managing maintenance needs like stormwater, water and sewer infrastructure, addressing issues as they come forward with long-term solutions, and making sure future infrastructure is financially solvent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyota has been a great community to grow up in and raise my children in. I am committed to making sure that Eyota remains a community that everyone wants to call home.

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022. Find voting information at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/ . Candidates' responses have been edited for clarity and Post Bulletin news style.