Election 2022: Goodhue County Sheriff

RED WING — Goodhue County voters will have two choices for sheriff on their ballots this November: incumbent Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly and Josh Hanson. Candidates shared with the Post Bulletin why they are running for office and what their priorities will be if elected to office.

Here are the two candidates running for Goodhue County Sheriff:

Marty Kelly (incumbent)

Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly Contributed

Occupation: Goodhue County Sheriff.

Education: B.S. in law enforcement, Minnesota State University, Mankato

Why are you running for office? As your current sheriff, I have had the honor of serving you for the past four years. When I ran in 2018, I outlined five priorities that I would focus on. We have made great strides in addressing all five, but lasting change takes time. I want to continuing building upon the progress we’ve made so far and see things through. With a bachelor’s degree and over 34 years in law enforcement, I have the depth of knowledge and wealth of experience to continue as your sheriff.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate?



Drugs/overdoses: Overdoses are up, and more than 90% of our inmate population is due to alcohol or drug addiction. To help combat drug and alcohol abuse in the county, we doubled the investigative capacity by adding a narcotics officer to assist with Violent Crimes Task Force, provide a staff member to be part of the Drug Court Team, will begin the DARE Program in Zumbrota-Mazeppa and Pine Island Schools this fall and implemented an outpatient treatment program by partnering with MN Adult and Teen Challenge — the second county jail to provide this service.

Staff physical and mental well-being: The well-being of our staff is a necessity both physically and mentally. I initiated a peer support team and chaplain program and will continue to build on those initiatives. All too often our job comes home with us, and we need to understand how to deal with these issues on a personal level.

Recruiting and retention: We‘ve been through so many changes due to COVID these past two-plus years, changing our employee pool drastically. I realize we’re not alone as most of the sheriff’s offices in our district are short-staffed. We’ve begun weekly applications and interviews, particularly in the jail. We’ll also release a recruitment video this fall to attract more candidates.

Josh Hanson

Josh Hanson Contributed

Occupation: Goodhue County Emergency Management Director.

Education: Associate’s degree in law enforcement, Alexandria Technical & Community College.

Why are you running for office? I want to bring a new perspective to law enforcement here. I want Goodhue County to set the example in training, quality of service, staff health, and wellness, among other critical components to ensuring public safety in Goodhue County. I want to provide a well-rounded, highly trained, and competent public safety service to the citizens of Goodhue County. We need new leadership to redirect the priorities to what will keep our citizens, their property, and their way of life safe and protected.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? First, we must ensure our house is in order before we can be effective in our mission to our community. Internally, training, education, standards, and staff mental and physical health and wellness. Second, mental health and our law enforcement’s response to those in crisis. Third, illegal drugs such as methamphetamine and the opioid crisis. This is a very complex situation and brings many consequences to our community. Catalytic converter theft and even human exploitation and trafficking can also be linked to this problem. We need to prioritize this.

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022. Find voting information at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/ . Candidates' responses have been edited for clarity and Post Bulletin news style.