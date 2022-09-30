We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Election 2022: Goodhue Mayor

The candidates for Goodhue Mayor make their pitches to voters ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

By Staff reports
September 29, 2022 07:00 PM
GOODHUE — With Mayor Kerry Bien not running for re-election, two candidates have thrown their hats into the ring to be Goodhue's next mayor: Ellen Anderson Buck and Wayne Hahn. Candidates shared with the Post Bulletin why they are running for office and what their priorities will be if elected to office.

Here are the candidates running for Goodhue Mayor:

Ellen "Terry" Anderson Buck

Mayo Photos-5.jpg
Ellen Anderson Buck
Contributed / Linnae M. Carlson

Occupation: Retired teacher.

Education: Master's degree in educational leadership.

Why are you running for office? My desire to be your mayor is simple. Being part of this community has always been important to me. Having served on the city council I have seen the needs of our city firsthand, I believe that working together we can find lasting solutions to current and future issues. I am committed to using my skills to make that happen.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? The success of small rural communities like Goodhue depends on its citizens engaging and participating in local government. Success happens as the result of good planning based on leadership and coordinated efforts by its community members which has brought us our school and our historical museum. We must continue to look for ways to support our sewer system, streets and strengthen our economic development by bringing new businesses to Goodhue and keeping the businesses that are already here. We must continue to provide a quality of life that draws families to our town and build on local assets such as our school, businesses and churches that support Goodhue. We must continue to grow and remain viable in a small rural agricultural community, yet maintain the qualities that make Goodhue unique. As mayor, my job will be to serve and represent our Goodhue community and create partnerships that will move Goodhue into the future.

Wayne Hahn

Occupation: Patient transporter at St. Mary's Hospital and Goodhue City Council member.

Education: Four-year degree from Winona State University.

Why are you running for office? I think we should all try to serve our communities in some way. This is how I try to serve. I have been on our council for eight years also serving as assistant mayor. I have the most experience on the council and see the need to run as our current mayor is stepping down.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? I want to see our community be safe in our world with the many apparent breakdowns in society. I am fiscally conservative and hope we can keep expenses lower in turn keeping taxes lower. A major concern for our city is replacing our sewer plant, one of the oldest in the state. With the current bonding bill at the state stalled without an optimistic hope of resolution how our we going to find a way to provide this service.

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022. Find voting information at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/ . Candidates' responses have been edited for clarity and Post Bulletin news style.

