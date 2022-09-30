Election 2022: Goodhue City Council

GOODHUE — In this year's general election, Goodhue voters will have the opportunity to elect two out of three candidates to the Goodhue City Council. Candidates shared with the Post Bulletin why they are running for office and what their priorities will be if elected to office.

Here are the candidates running for Goodhue City Council:

Christopher Schmit

Christopher Schmit Contributed

Occupation: Security supervisor at Treasure Island.

Education: High school graduate, U.S. Army veteran.

Why are you running for office? I feel that I would bring good insight into the decision making for the city of Goodhue. I would be a new pair of eyes and ears for our community to voice their concerns. I love talking to the people within our community and getting feedback on how we can improve our community.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? Team player, budgets and integrity.

Michael Brunkhorst (incumbent)

Candidate Brunkhorst did not respond to the Post Bulletin's candidate questionnaire.

Joe Benda

Candidate Benda could not be reached by the Post Bulletin to participate.

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022. Find voting information at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/ . Candidates' responses have been edited for clarity and Post Bulletin news style.