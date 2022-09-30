We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, September 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Election 2022: Goodhue City Council

The candidates for Goodhue City Council make their pitches to voters ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

Election 2022 in United States
Election 2022 in United States
gguy - stock.adobe.com
By Staff reports
September 30, 2022 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

GOODHUE — In this year's general election, Goodhue voters will have the opportunity to elect two out of three candidates to the Goodhue City Council. Candidates shared with the Post Bulletin why they are running for office and what their priorities will be if elected to office.

Here are the candidates running for Goodhue City Council:

Christopher Schmit

unnamed (3).jpg
Christopher Schmit
Contributed

Occupation: Security supervisor at Treasure Island.

Education: High school graduate, U.S. Army veteran.

Why are you running for office? I feel that I would bring good insight into the decision making for the city of Goodhue. I would be a new pair of eyes and ears for our community to voice their concerns. I love talking to the people within our community and getting feedback on how we can improve our community.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? Team player, budgets and integrity.

Michael Brunkhorst (incumbent)

Candidate Brunkhorst did not respond to the Post Bulletin's candidate questionnaire.

Joe Benda

Candidate Benda could not be reached by the Post Bulletin to participate.

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022. Find voting information at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/ . Candidates' responses have been edited for clarity and Post Bulletin news style.

Related Topics: ELECTION 2022GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSGOODHUE
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Kim Norton and Britt Noser
Local
Rochester mayoral candidates discuss potential for Silver Lake Park pool
Kim Norton and Britt Noser were asked to provide video responses regarding proposed plans for Silver Lake Park changes.
September 30, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Minnesota GOP logo
Local
GOP confidential memo advises candidates how to talk about abortion
GOP memo advised candidates to refer to abortion as a "protected constitutional right."
September 30, 2022 06:15 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Megan Bass
Local
Medical bills can be crippling. Mayo Clinic's charity care? Arguably lacking
Every nonprofit hospital, including Mayo, is required to provide free or discounted care, also known as "charity care," to maintain its nonprofit status with the IRS and reap the benefits of tax exemption. Experts say that financially strong nonprofit hospitals need to be doing more to make it a fair exchange.
September 30, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
IMG_2024.jpg
Local
Charity care? They found it on ... TikTok
Many patients haven’t heard of "charity care," also known as financial assistance, although every nonprofit hospital, including Mayo Clinic, is required to provide it. And even when patients discover it, many struggle because the application process is too burdensome or they avoid it altogether, reluctant or hesitant to apply for “charity.”
September 30, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work