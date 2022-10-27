Election 2022: House District 20A

WABASHA — In addition to governor, Minnesota voters will decide the balance of power in the Legislature when they vote to elect 67 senators and 134 representatives.

In the Rochester area, voters will be focused on six state House races: House District 20A between Pam Altendorf (R-Red Wing), Laurel Stinson (DFL-Red Wing) and Roger Kittelson (I-Goodhue); House District 20B between Elise Diesslin (DFL-Elgin) and Steve Jacob (R-Altura); House District 24A between Rep. Duane Quam (R-Byron) and Keith McClain (DFL-Byron); House District 24B between Rep. Tina Liebling (DFL-Rochester) and Katrina Pulham (R-Rochester); House District 25A between Kim Hicks (DFL-Rochester) and Wendy Phillips (R-Oronoco); and House District 25B between John Robinson (R-Rochester) and Andrew Johnson (DFL-Rochester).

In their words, the House District 20A candidates share where they stand on the issues, including a projected government state surplus, crime, election security and a workforce shortage.

House District 20A

Minnesota House District 20A. Contributed / Minnesota Secretary of State Office

Pam Altendorf

Political party: Republican.

Residence: Red Wing.

Employment: Senior vice president sales leader with Norwex.

Family: Husband, Kevin; children, Amber, Nathan, Bella, John, Aliza and Kade.

Website: PamAltendorf.com.

Pam Altendorf. Contributed

What are your top three priorities if elected?

I would use my business background to responsibly govern and look for common sense solutions of reducing government by eliminating fraud/waste, pursuing tax reform and keeping spending within our means. Protecting our Constitutional rights and allowing people to pursue the American dream through schooling and hard work, would always be of concern. Lastly, the Legislature needs to focus on strategies of reducing crime and making Minnesota a safe place to live and thrive.

DFL Gov. Tim Walz and GOP leaders were unable to agree on how to divvy up a $9 billion state surplus. What would you support as a state legislator?

As a business owner and mother, I know the importance of balancing budgets and living within your means. As a fiscal conservative, I believe the state government needs to learn this important lesson too. Minnesota tax payers have overpaid $9-plus billion in taxes, and I would work diligently to have taxes refunded to those that paid it in. We also cannot waste this opportunity for real tax reform in the State of Minnesota. On the top of my priority list will be eliminating the Social Security tax, which double taxes our senior citizens. We are living in a new job market where many people can work online, move and work remotely. It is essential that we become a more tax-friendly state to continue to attract productive citizens to live here versus chasing them away to other states with lower taxes.

Do you support changes to the state’s election laws to bolster public confidence in elections?

This really should be a nonpartisan issue, everyone should want to support election integrity and securing our elections. Voter ID, paper ballots, same day voting all are common sense solutions to a system that is lacking the public's trust. Many agree that if we don't have fair elections, then we will lose our country to the highest bidders. Election integrity is something I have worked on with others by providing education through speakers and awareness to help inform and support the public on what we can do to help bring our faith back in our election systems.

Violent crime is up statewide by 21%, according to a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. It’s true not only in the Twin Cities, but in greater Minnesota. What measures would you support to improve public safety?

I am honored to be endorsed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association. We need to do much better and provide confidence to both the citizens and to the police officers who put their lives on the line to protect us on a daily basis. In February, I had the opportunity to ride with a sheriff’s deputy for several hours, and he was able to talk to me about the challenges we are having with hiring qualified officers right now. He also spoke about the frustrations officers have when they work to arrest criminals and the judges in Minnesota are letting hardened criminals back onto the streets. This is creating an endless cycle of crime and not respecting the laws. If government has one main responsibility it is providing adequate crime protection to our citizens and we need to focus energy and resources here to greatly improve.

Minnesota has record-low unemployment yet businesses still need workers. How would you address the worker shortage problem?

In my own childhood, I learned so many valuable lessons and created my work ethic, which I attribute to my business successes, by working part-time while attending school. We need to cut programs that are keeping able-bodied citizens out of the work system and on the welfare payrolls. In addition, I would support programs that fast-tracked foreigners who met set criteria to have work visas and support legal immigration versus the government holding up these processes. This is a complex issue that needs to be solved by bringing all able and willing workers back to the workforce, including teenagers, as well as our older generation of adults who did not return after COVID shutdowns.

Laurel Stinson

Political party: DFL.

Residence: Red Wing.

Employment: Immanuel Lutheran Church, Pepin, Wisconsin.

Family: Daughter of Chuck and Cathy Stinson, two siblings.

Education: BA in theater and drama, certificate integrated liberal studies, UW-Madison.

Political experience: Red Wing City Council - At Large, four years.

Website: laurelstinson.com.

Laurel Stinson. Contributed

What are your top three priorities if elected?:

I intend to sow the seeds of opportunity for every person in our district and my top priorities for doing that start with affordable housing and child care, defending women's rights and supporting our public schools.

DFL Gov. Tim Walz and GOP leaders were unable to agree on how to divvy up a $9 billion state surplus. What would you support as a state legislator?

I think the first thing we should do is provide funding for unfunded mandates. The state has made commitments to local municipalities to fund the implementation of state rules and regulations and failed to actually provide that funding. This hurts our schools, our cities and our townships by raising their costs without raising their revenues. That shifts the cost burden onto property taxes. Until we resolve this issue, I don't think we can really consider all of that potential surplus to be a real surplus.

Do you support changes to the state’s election laws to bolster public confidence in elections?

Our elections are secure and there is no reason to make it more difficult to vote.

Violent crime is up statewide by 21%, according to a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. It’s true not only in the Twin Cities, but in greater Minnesota. What measures would you support to improve public safety?

The most important thing we can do to improve public safety is common sense gun regulations to keep guns out of the hands of criminals and prevent mass shootings. This will protect our children, our citizens and our law enforcement officers.

Minnesota has record-low unemployment yet businesses still need workers. How would you address the worker shortage problem?

We need to address the child care needs of rural districts like 20A. A lack of child care providers is keeping adults of working age out of the workforce while they have children. Affordable child care is a top concern of businesses and farmers and workers in many industries.

Roger Kittelson

Party: Independence Party.

Residence: Goodhue.

Employment: Business owner, Kittelson Creamery LLC, substitute school teacher and bus driver, small farmer with feeder cattle and grain.

Family: Father of four adult children and five grandchildren.

Education: Goodhue Public School - graduate 1975. University of Minnesota 1980, bachelor of science double major in agriculture economics and political science; master's of agriculture with agriculture economics and statistics (1988).

Political experience: School board member for eight years and president for two years. Ad hoc school board member for two years with collective duties hiring a superintendent and two principals.

Website: KittelsonHouse20A.com

Roger Kittlelson. Contributed

What are your top three priorities if elected?

I will support a fully funded half day preschool for all 4-year-olds in Minnesota. This will save families money and make Minnesota money. How? Early learning programs will return $4.00 to $16.00 for every $1.00 invested. Secondly, parents would save money on child care costs for these 4-year-old students and other parents will be able to enter their children into preschool at no expense to them.

Minnesota HealthCare “Trust Fund” Health Care Plan for all Minnesota residents. This plan will not be run by the state Legislature or the governor. It will replace all health care insurance companies in Minnesota and significantly reduce health care costs, improve health care, and help all businesses and families eliminate the burden of a very poor Minnesota health care system in Minnesota. How? Controlled and operated by a board member of each county to ensure all counties and residents have quality health care and access throughout Minnesota. One fund with premiums paid by every resident based on ability to pay. There will be significant savings in administrative costs, eliminating Wall Street profits, eliminating CEO multimillion dollar salaries and bonuses.

Police and public safety reform: Properly fund and support our community services like our police, fire and EMS departments along with our Minnesota Department of Human Services for our group homes, nursing homes, Wabasha County Development Achievement Center, Goodhue County ProAct Inc. As I door-knock and meet residents in the business of human services I am learning from our House 20A residents about the concerns, which includes some needs for improvements and reform.

DFL Gov. Tim Walz and GOP leaders were unable to agree on how to divvy up a $9 billion state surplus. What would you support as a state legislator?

Start a fully funded half-day preschool program for all 4-year-olds in Minnesota. Police and public safety appears to need increased funding and reform legislation for our Department of Human Services to protect our vulnerable adults and children in our group homes, nursing homes, Wabasha DAC, and Goodhue ProAct. Lastly, provide property tax relief for Minnesota residents.

Do you support changes to the state’s election laws to bolster public confidence in elections?

I want every voter to have an identification card with a photo in order to vote, along with a current address. Plus neither political party should be using food vouchers or bus tokens to get voters to the election sites. Every Minnesota resident can vote early and they can work with their county elections staff to get their ballots. Voting should be easy and accurate.

Violent crime is up statewide by 21%, according to a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. It’s true not only in the Twin Cities, but in greater Minnesota. What measures would you support to improve public safety?

Our judges need to give repeat offenders longer sentences in order to lower crime. This will affect the criminal knowing they will be in jail longer if they return to crime. If we need to change legislation, we should do it soon. Secondly, a fully funded preschool for every Minnesota 4-year-old child, which research shows will reduce crime due to better educated Minnesota citizens that will know work pays and crime takes.

Minnesota has record-low unemployment yet businesses still need workers. How would you address the worker shortage problem?

Relocating workers for better housing and careers. We have adults that are still receiving financial assistance in Minnesota and are not working. Stop providing financial assistance to those adults and send those adults to areas like rural Minnesota where housing costs are affordable, available and good paying careers exist.

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022. Find voting information at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/ .