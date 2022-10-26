Election 2022: House District 25A and 25B

ORONOCO — In addition to governor, Minnesota voters will decide the balance of power in the Legislature when they vote to elect 67 senators and 134 representatives.

In the Rochester area, voters will be focused on six state House races: House District 20A between Pam Altendorf (R-Red Wing), Laurel Stinson (DFL-Red Wing) and Roger Kittelson (I-Goodhue); House District 20B between Elise Diesslin (DFL-Elgin) and Steve Jacob (R-Altura); House District 24A between Rep. Duane Quam (R-Byron) and Keith McClain (DFL-Byron); House District 24B between Rep. Tina Liebling (DFL-Rochester) and Katrina Pulham (R-Rochester); House District 25A between Kim Hicks (DFL-Rochester) and Wendy Phillips (R-Oronoco); and House District 25B between John Robinson (R-Rochester) and Andrew Johnson (DFL-Rochester).

In their words, the House District 25A and 25B candidates share where they stand on the issues, including a projected government state surplus, crime, election security and a workforce shortage.

House District 25A

Minnesota House District 25A. Contributed / Minnesota Secretary of State Office

Kim Hicks

Political Party: DFL.

Residence: Rochester 25A.

Employment: Minnesota Autism policy lead.

Family: Husband, LaMar; children Julio (21), Eddie (19), Alicia (14), Hudson (12) and Elle (8).

Kim Hicks Contributed

Education: Mayo High School, Winona State University, St. Thomas University.

Political experience: Ran for Minnesota House 25A in 2020.

Website: kimhicksformnhouse25a.com

What are your top three priorities if elected?

I want to focus on: 1. Fully funding education, including the special education cross subsidy to reduce burden on local districts and property taxes. 2. Increase funding for mental health and autism services including crisis services, early intervention, mental health health skills, and school linked mental health services. 3. Increase funding for disability services and elderly services to keep up with growing costs to provide care.

DFL Gov. Tim Walz and GOP leaders were unable to agree on how to divvy up a $9 billion state surplus. What would you support as a state legislator?

Divided government requires that everyone compromises. When compromises fall apart, it hurts Minnesotans. I support the idea of dividing the surplus into three buckets just like any family would do. My priorities are: Saving for a rainy day the economy ... may not always be what it is today, and having a savings is important to protecting Minnesota's future. Funding the things that we have not funded fully such as mental health rates, autism reimbursement, child care investment, fully funding special education, increased funding for disability services, and elder care. I support closing these gaps to rebuild our care structures. Put money back in the pockets of hard-working Minnesotans and small businesses by eliminating social security income tax and other credits for Minnesotan families.

Do you support changes to the state’s election laws to bolster public confidence in elections?

Minnesota elections are safe and secure. We have had recounts in the state of Minnesota where the numbers confirmed that. We need to maintain our safe and secure elections including maintaining access to voting for eligible voters. I believe that the 2020 election was a fair and free election. I support same-day registration, absentee and early voting especially for our seniors, people with disabilities. These tools help ensure those who are impacted by the decisions made at the legislature have a voice. Minnesota voter turnout remains the top of the nation because of those things.

Violent crime is up statewide by 21%, according to a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. It’s true not only in the Twin Cities, but in greater Minnesota. What measures would you support to improve public safety?

Everyone deserves to be safe in their community. I support our law enforcement, and I support funding them. Police officers were never meant to be crisis workers, chemical dependency counselors, social workers or domestic abuse counselors. They are meant to be part of a larger societal safety net that we, frankly, have not fully funded. It is time to make sure that we support our police officers by giving them the resources they need to succeed. My family has seen the work Rochester Police Department is doing to engage the community, but I know from talking with officers and families they are being asked to be the entire safety net. Supporting law enforcement, truly supporting them, means supporting the social programs that reduce crime.

Minnesota has record-low unemployment yet businesses still need workers. How would you address the worker shortage problem?

We are facing an epic workforce shortage in Minnesota. And in the caring fields we have been facing it for many years. In fact, we’ve known for over a decade that from 2020-2024 we would be facing a workforce shortage. The reasons for the shortage are complex and it includes a changing workforce with massive retirements but there is not one solution to this problem. But we can start by supporting workers and families so we create a MN that attracts families. This means having access to health care, childcare, recreational opportunities, fully funded schools, and so much more. We need to get back to putting the people of MN before politics and rebuilding our systems of care.

Wendy Phillips

Phillips, GOP candidate for House District 25A, did not respond to the questionnaire.

House District 25B

Minnesota House District 25B. Contributed / Minnesota Secretary of State Office

Andrew Smith

Political Party: DFL.

Residence: Rochester.

Employment: Small business owner (Gray Duck Theater and Garden Party Books).

Family: Wife, Anna Smith.

Education: BA, M.Divinity from Westminster Seminary California.

Political experience: None beside volunteering in the past.

Website: andysmithmn.com

Andy Smith. Contributed

What are your top three priorities if elected?

Making sure all Minnesotans have access to quality and affordable health care (I favor the Minnesota Health Plan). I think this is the single biggest thing we can do to help working families better afford their lives in a post-Covid economy.

We also need to expand abortion access in the state: including rolling back restrictions we currently place on this medical procedures and allowing medical facilities to offer the procedure. The extreme anti-abortion care positions of the surrounding border states makes this a moral priority for Minnesota, as well as codifying the right to an abortion for Minnesotans.

We need to expand workers' rights, including protecting collective bargaining, paid family/medical leave, raise the minimum wage, and reign in large corporate profits at the expense of workers.

DFL Gov. Tim Walz and GOP leaders were unable to agree on how to divvy up a $9 billion state surplus. What would you support as a state legislator?

The surplus is an exciting opportunity for our state. As Rochester's representative, I would support funding education more than we ever have, investing in a new green infrastructure for energy independence, and start a single-payer health care system in Minnesota.

Do you support changes to the state’s election laws to bolster public confidence in elections?

I would favor any change to election law that makes it easier for Minnesotans to vote: including automatic voter registration at turning 18, sending ballots to all eligible voters in the state, and making election day a holiday.

Violent crime is up statewide by 21%, according to a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. It’s true not only in the Twin Cities, but in greater Minnesota. What measures would you support to improve public safety?

First of all, we cannot talk about lowering violent crime without discussing how to make it hard for potential criminals to get firearms. I think the biggest thing we can do as a state is pass common sense gun legislation like red-flag laws, banning assault weapons and larger magazines, and passing laws about ghost guns.

Minnesota has record-low unemployment yet businesses still need workers. How would you address the worker shortage problem?

I believe expanding on workers rights, especially paid family and medical leave, will encourage people to get back into the workforce.

John Robinson

Political Party: Republican.

Residence: Kutzke Park, Rochester.

Employment: Owner of R3D Solutions, an electronics contractor.

Family: Married and have five children with my wife, Marguerite, who currently works in bioethics.

Education: Undergraduate in mathematics, Portland State University; graduate work in mathematics, New Mexico State University.

Political Experience: Have worked for six years at the BPOU level helping to lead and run the caucuses as a precinct chair. I have attended caucuses from the local level through to the Minnesota State Convention for the Republican Party.

Website: robinsonforhouse.com

John Robinson. Contributed

What are your top three priorities if elected?

Reduce tax brunt and tax risk in the state of Minnesota, especially with the damage caused by businesses being shut down with the pandemic. We have lost a significant number of businesses in this state. Many storefronts in Rochester are still empty. Liberals at the federal level have pumped more cash into the system trying to "slow down inflation.”

Secure supply chains in the state of Minnesota to prepare our state for inevitable global supply reallocations. Due to decades of the one-child policy, and general instabilities in Asia, (ignoring issues of slave labor, massive pollution, and other ethical and moral dilemmas of working with the Chinese Communist Party), we cannot and should not expect Asia to provide all of our manufactured products in the future. For both national security as well as to reinforce our country for future world events, additional manufacturing capability will need to return to the United States.

Try and bring long-term and sustained change to neighborhoods affected by economic downturns including minority communities. The number one thing that will support these communities and the businesses that we need in these communities is to provide training and productive options for life, and that requires stability. The looting, burning and other actions we have seen in some of our communities needs to stop.

DFL Gov. Tim Walz and GOP leaders were unable to agree on how to divvy up a $9 billion state surplus. What would you support as a state legislator?

Use some of this surplus to counteract the specific hit to our retirees due to inflation by removing social security tax. When you are on a fixed income that doesn't shift up like wages can, and you do not have the health or strength in your golden years to "go get another job," inflation is a major blow. The majority of the rest of the surplus should be pushed back to the people. Most of these monies are directly the result of pandemic programs and are not indicative of the long term. Using these funds for new programs as an "opportunity" is literally to throw the goose out with the golden egg. This should be followed with permanent tax cuts to cause our economy to grow for permanent funds going into the pockets of Minnesotans.

Do you support changes to the state’s election laws to bolster public confidence in elections?

Election integrity is one of the really important basic jobs of the state. I have not read any specific law being offered to help ensure our elections in detail yet (and the devil is in the details), however I am absolutely open to the conversation.

Violent crime is up statewide by 21%, according to a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. It’s true not only in the Twin Cities, but in greater Minnesota. What measures would you support to improve public safety?

We need major change here which desires the best outcome for our communities. I have ideas for an initiative which I believe we could distribute across the law enforcement community, and then let them take actions without necessarily taking the top-down approach. I believe that we have great people in law enforcement who deserve our support, and if given information and tools, they have the ability to make decisions and integrate new practices in the way that makes the most sense for their units. We need to change the overall conversation though and we need some actual solutions.

Minnesota has record-low unemployment yet businesses still need workers. How would you address the worker shortage problem?

We have had an exodus of people who were mobile and able to leave. My wife had an individual who came from New Jersey looking at a job she had posted for her employer only to have that person after looking at the housing prices and other cost of living issues decide to not take the job. An affordable house is now listed at $470,000. That is a huge amount of money. Cost of food is also very expensive. Whatever traction you get by forcing businesses to pay higher salaries is only going to result in the inflation accelerating. We need to get our our economy going to increase supplies of goods and good paying jobs, and we need to reduce the amount of money and regulations which make it near impossible to be engaged in business in this state.

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022. Find voting information at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/ .