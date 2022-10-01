Election 2022: Kellogg Mayor

KELLOGG — In the 2022 general election, Kellogg residents have two options on the ballot for mayor: incumbent Dan Schmitz and Jeff Tentis. Candidates shared with the Post Bulletin why they are running for office and what their priorities will be if elected to office.

Here are the candidates running for Kellogg Mayor:

Dan Schmitz (incumbent)

Kellogg Mayor Dan Schmitz Contributed

Occupation: Mayor of Kellogg

Education: Wabasha-Kellogg High School

Why are you running for office? I was born and raised in Kellogg. My family and I have lived here all our life. I have been the mayor of Kellogg for the past eight years. I have very much enjoyed talking to residents, listening and addressing their concerns. I love my city. I have been a member of our all-volunteer fire department over the last 43 years. I am also a past Lions Club member for 15 years. I am a committee member for the Millville Rod and Gun Club. I have vast experience serving Kellogg for two straight terms. As mayor I've prioritized our city and made it a priority, on behalf of our city and residents. I also attend annually the League of Minnesota Cities Conference and Mayors' Conference over the last eight years.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? The main issues I would continue targeting if granted another term are:



Improving outdated infrastructure. There are some road projects still in the works that I'd like to see through. Addressing continued budget constraints while keeping a well balanced budget in the face of economic uncertainty and inflation. Supporting our resources, like the fire department needs, and supporting my constituents, listening to their needs and addressing their concerns/issues.

Jeff Tentis

Candidate Tentis did not respond to the Post Bulletin's candidate questionnaire.

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022. Find voting information at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/ . Candidates' responses have been edited for clarity and Post Bulletin news style.