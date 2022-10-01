We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, October 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Election 2022: Kellogg Mayor

A candidate for Kellogg Mayor makes their pitch to voters ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

Election 2022 in United States
Election 2022 in United States
gguy - stock.adobe.com
By Staff reports
October 01, 2022 06:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

KELLOGG — In the 2022 general election, Kellogg residents have two options on the ballot for mayor: incumbent Dan Schmitz and Jeff Tentis. Candidates shared with the Post Bulletin why they are running for office and what their priorities will be if elected to office.

Here are the candidates running for Kellogg Mayor:

Dan Schmitz (incumbent)

IMG_0970.jpg
Kellogg Mayor Dan Schmitz
Contributed

Occupation: Mayor of Kellogg

Education: Wabasha-Kellogg High School

Why are you running for office? I was born and raised in Kellogg. My family and I have lived here all our life. I have been the mayor of Kellogg for the past eight years. I have very much enjoyed talking to residents, listening and addressing their concerns. I love my city. I have been a member of our all-volunteer fire department over the last 43 years. I am also a past Lions Club member for 15 years. I am a committee member for the Millville Rod and Gun Club. I have vast experience serving Kellogg for two straight terms. As mayor I've prioritized our city and made it a priority, on behalf of our city and residents. I also attend annually the League of Minnesota Cities Conference and Mayors' Conference over the last eight years.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? The main issues I would continue targeting if granted another term are:

  1. Improving outdated infrastructure. There are some road projects still in the works that I'd like to see through.
  2. Addressing continued budget constraints while keeping a well balanced budget in the face of economic uncertainty and inflation.
  3. Supporting our resources, like the fire department needs, and supporting my constituents, listening to their needs and addressing their concerns/issues.

Jeff Tentis

Candidate Tentis did not respond to the Post Bulletin's candidate questionnaire.

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022. Find voting information at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/ . Candidates' responses have been edited for clarity and Post Bulletin news style.

Related Topics: ELECTION 2022GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSWABASHA-KELLOGG
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Raising Quail
Local
Urban quail farming takes flight in Rochester
Tiny birds turn into fun hobby for Rochester's Oliver Books.
October 01, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers
Mayo High School Homecoming Parade
Local
Photos: Mayo High School homecoming parade
The Mayo High School homecoming parade was held Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Rochester.
September 30, 2022 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
nataliecaine.jpg
Business
Mayo Clinic names new chief administrator for Rochester
Mayo Clinic announced Natalie Caine’s appointment as chief administrative officer in Rochester this week. She will officially take on the new title on Oct. 12, 2022.
September 30, 2022 04:37 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
nibaur-kos.jpg
Local
Austin public utility staff earn honors from the Minnesota Municipal Utility Association
The two employees were presented their awards at an Austin Utilities Board of Commissioners meeting earlier this month.
September 30, 2022 04:28 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports