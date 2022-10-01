Election 2022: Lake City Common Council

LAKE CITY — This November, Lake City voters will choose three out of six candidates on the ballot to serve on the city council: incumbents Russell Boe, Amy Kohrs Alkire and Faye Brown, plus Tom Rasmussen, Andru Peters and John Mortenson. Candidates shared with the Post Bulletin why they are running for office and what their priorities will be if elected to office.

Here are the candidates running for Lake City Common Council:

Russell Boe (incumbent)

Russell Boe Contributed

Occupation: Lead business execution consultant, Wells Fargo.

Education: Master's degree in business administration.

Why are you running for office? I’m running for a third term on city council to continue the progress we have made in making Lake City a better place to live, work and raise a family. I want to continue to focus on the future, while annual taxes are reasonable.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate?



Support increased housing in Lake City to support businesses and our schools. Long-term fiscal planning to ensure we take advantage of state bonding to complete sewer project to Hok-Si-La Park, and pier/breakwater project at Ohuta Park. Supporting staff so we can maintain the high level of public safety and city amenities we have grown accustomed to.

Faye Brown (incumbent)

Faye Brown Contributed

Occupation: Retired.

Education: Graduate of Lincoln High School in Lake City.

Why are you running for office? I am running for re-election to city council as I am nearing the end of my four years on council. I have gained experience over the past four years and still learning. I truly love working and listening to the citizens of Lake City. Our current council works very well together.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? We have completed several major projects over the last four years with the Hwy. 61 and Ohuta Park projects. And just recently completed the marina parking lot. I want to see the Ohuta Park bathroom (pavilion) completed and the upcoming bonding projects. I am concerned about out fiscal spending over the years. We have a number of city streets that need repair and we need to get back on track to get those done every year. It is also important to maintain our emergency services and public utilities. We are very fortunate to have city staff in all areas that have worked here for a long time. This speaks well for our staff and our community. If re-elected I look forward to listening and working for the citizens of Lake City.

Amy Kohrs Alkire (incumbent)

Occupation: Vice president for institutional advancement, Augsburg University.

Education: Master's degree.

Why are you running for office? I feel very fortunate to live in this beautiful community. I am running for another term on City Council to continue serving my neighbors. Lake City’s vibrancy and growth are important to all of us. I value the perspectives of my neighbors and really appreciate the many opportunities to work together towards the best possible outcomes for the greater good.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? Recently, Lake City has made positive investments in infrastructure, including renovations to our streets and parks. These investments have been carefully managed, while maintaining existing levels of service from our terrific public safety, EMS, marina, utilities, fire and administrative departments. Our financial position is strong. In the last four years, I have worked to preserve and continue our careful financial planning. We continue to evaluate public and private investments in the vitality of our community while we grow our workforce and businesses. While we have grown opportunities to improve the quality of life for all of our citizens, I have actively advocated investing in housing for our existing and new residents.

Andru Peters

Andru Peters Contributed

Occupation: Retired.

Education: Master's degree in system management, University of Southern California.

Why are you running for office? Being approached by numerous citizens and groups, was encouraged to run, because from the citizen words, "they desire to see someone with experience and a person who can get things done in office."

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate?



In lieu of reinventing the wheel, we need to be reviewing two key city documents: a Lake City 10-year-old master comp plan created by a committee made up of five generations of local citizens and review what has been completed and removed, what is remaining and prioritize these events and then add new projects, which elected officials bring to the voting booth. Upon review of the comp plan then review the city ordinances to insure they address the needs and specifications outlined in the 10-year plan. Work with city administration and the city board and commissions to prioritize these plans, implement and then seek out funding at the state and federal level.

Tom Rassmussen

Tom Rasmussen Contributed

Occupation: Retired.

Education: Master's degree in hospital health care administration.

Why are you running for office? First, as a small community that has limited resources, we need city council members that take the time to understand all the issues, do their research, ask compelling questions, make decisive decisions and interact and communicate with its citizens. Today more than ever we need to plan, evaluate options, properly budget and make hard decisions that will benefit our citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate?



Openness in government. Many people believe that the Lake City Council and city government is not as open to informing and involving the general public on their decision-making process. Besides publishing the monthly council minutes in the local paper there is very little open communication and interaction with the community residents on the issues facing the city. Many times, the community is not aware of what the council issues are until a required public hearing is scheduled and held. We need to better inform, communicate and involve the citizenry on issues and likewise the citizens themselves need to be able to feel welcome to communicate their ideas and concerns in an open forum. Community development. Lake City is somewhat is a geographical isolated city in that we do not have an abundance of land areas to expand residential and multiple housing projects. Thus, our city has not been able to fully provide needed housing for our major employers and for the growth of our city. But the city does own a 100-plus acre site, locally referred as the “Cemstone” property which has not been actively planned, promoted, and prepared for possible and needed housing and recreational development. We need to actively develop a realistic plan and to take steps to make this area a positive asset to our community. So many options could and should be investigated and developed for this area. Lake City is in a beautiful geographic bluff and river area that should optimized. We need a vibrant and active comprehensive plan that identifies our community needs, it’s weaknesses and strengths and sets in motion a plan of implementation to better our community. All to often Lake City is viewed as a drive-through city with visitors on their way to Wabasha, Winona and Red Wing. That concept has to change in order for our city to develop sound small business growth and long-term survival. We need visitors as well as city residents to support our downtown business community and local industry.

John Mortenson

Candidate Mortenson could not be reached by the Post Bulletin to participate in the candidate questionnaire.

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022. Find voting information at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/ . Candidates' responses have been edited for clarity and Post Bulletin news style.