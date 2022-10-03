Election 2022: Mantorville Mayor

MANTORVILLE — Mantorville residents will choose their next mayor in the 2022 general election. On the ballot: Jim Potter and incumbent Chuck Bradford. Candidates shared with the Post Bulletin why they are running for office and what their priorities will be if elected to office.

Here are the candidates running to be mayor of Mantorville:

Chuck Bradford (incumbent)

Chuck Bradford Contributed

Occupation: Mayor of Mantorville, computer engineer.

Education: Bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.

Why are you running for office? I see public service as an opportunity to serve. Being mayor involves calmly listening to citizens who are often passionate about their concerns. I have always given our fellow neighbors the opportunity and time to be heard. It is important for a mayor to represent the citizens of Mantorville and not their own personal motives. I have testified in front of the Minnesota State Legislature, helped run a small business on limited resources and championed our lower tax rate.

The reason we fell in love with Mantorville in the first place was its historic charm. I feel it is very important to maintain this historic character while leveraging our future. The City is currently looking at improving the historic nature of our City with the burial of the over-head power lines and the planning for architectural street lighting for the downtown area during the Hwy 57 project in 2024.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? The city has finished the waste water treatment plant and now we can continue our focus on infrastructure. I lobbied for and the city received about a million dollars in grants for the waste water treatment project this freed up our ability to bond for more infrastructure projects. The city annually examines each street and forms a “street survey” report. The council uses this report to determine the priority for the next street projects. The city's number one priority over the next two years will be focusing on street repairs, including a major Highway 57 reconstruction.

The second priority is looking how to build our community while maintaining our identity. I have worked with local developers on new sub-divisions within the city and sold city land to accommodate expansion. The city has kept tax rates low to attract new buyers to our city. The council and I are working with developers on orderly annexation plans. These efforts will help us build our community and protect our unique historic values.

Maintain our historic assets is my third priority. We are putting the final plans on the Highway 57 project and it is important to improve as well as maintain the historic character of Mantorville. The MRA and the EDA are working together to stabilize and enhance the old Mantorville Brewery ruins.



Jim Potter

Jim Potter Contributed

Occupation: Regulatory and quality consultant for start-up companies.

Education: B.A. in history.

Why are you running for office? The city needs to change its direction, focus, and commitment to its citizens. Council meetings are toxic, and the city sides with contractors over their citizens. Citizens must be heard.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? The main issue facing the city is the lack of communication between city planning and the citizens affected. Projects like Third and Walnut streets are the most recent examples. The city never told the citizens what would be done to their properties. The project called for waterways to be put in when none was needed. Those waterways reduced the value of the homes affected by as much as $40,000. The waterways created unnecessary risks and liabilities for the city and the citizens that walk along those streets. As a result, citizens on Third Street demanded and got their project corrected at the cost of $30,000 to the city. The citizens must be involved to ensure their property is not devalued by city planning.

The other key issues are tourism and economic development. The Mantorville Restoration Association has done tremendous work around the city, but no one sees it. This must change for the survival of the city. Mantorville is a historic city, and we need to build on its history to draw tourists back to Mantorville. I contacted several hotels in Rochester about Mantorville and found that none of them recommend Mantorville to their guests as a place to go during off hours. When someone comes to Mantorville, it should be an experience, not just a dinner at Hubble House or a stop for gas at Casey’s.

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022. Find voting information at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/ .