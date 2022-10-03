Election 2022: Mazeppa City Council

MAZEPPA — In the 2022 general election, Mazeppa voters will pick two out of three candidates on the ballot to serve on the city council. Candidates shared with the Post Bulletin why they are running for office and what their priorities will be if elected to office.

Here are the candidates running for Mazeppa City Council:

Michael Hammes (incumbent)

Occupation: Retired Land O'Lakes employee.

Education: Answer not provided.

Why are you running for office? I am running for the Mazeppa City Council because I think it’s important to serve the community in which you live. I believe my past experience as a local and state school board member and city councilman would be an asset to my community.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate?



Bringing new businesses to Mazeppa will be important for the growth and long-term health of our city. Building a new sewer plant in the near future will be required to meet government regulations. The cost of this plant plus the required street repairs will be substantial. We need to secure all of the federal and state funding that is available to us. Offering new recreational activities for city residents and visitors to enjoy is important for Mazeppa. The development of the Mazeppa Parks and Recreation group, the ongoing upkeep of our beautiful parks, the new community ice-skating rink, the plan for lights on the basketball court, the Mazeppa Community Market, the future DNR funded trout stream and a possible future canoe launch area are all exciting opportunities that I fully support.



Jeremy Tri

Jeremy Tri Contributed

Occupation: Purchasing manager for Custom Iron Inc. in Zumbrota.

Education: Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School

Why are you running for office? I was honored to serve the people of Mazeppa once already and feel I left some work uncompleted.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? Infrastructure, infrastructure, infrastructure. Infrastructure should be a top priority, primarily the updating or construction of a new wastewater treatment facility. Improvements in these areas will determine to what extent our community will be able to grow well into the future.

Dustin Wiebusch

Occupation: Project manager for Unistrut International Corp.

Education: Answer not provided.

Why are you running for office? Doing what I can for my community, whether it be running for office, assisting our local community organizations. To keep our community a great place to raise a family and keep the COL at a reasonable amount.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? Infrastructure, such as sewer and water, accessibility, and streets and sidewalks. Bringing business to town. And keeping the community a safe environment.

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022. Find voting information at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/ . Candidates' responses have been edited for clarity and Post Bulletin news style.