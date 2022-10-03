Election 2022: Oronoco Mayor

ORONOCO — In the 2022 general election, Oronoco voters have three candidates on their ballots for mayor: incumbent Ryland Eichhorst, Richard Filppula and John Tilford. Candidates shared with the Post Bulletin why they are running for office and what their priorities will be if elected to office.

Here are the candidates running to be mayor of Oronoco:

Ryland Eichhorst (incumbent)

Ryland Eichhorst Contributed

Occupation: Retired John Deere engineering manager.

Education: B.S. in mechanical engineering, University of Iowa.

Why are you running for office? With the completion of the sewer project, the city of Oronoco is at a pivotal point in its need for sustainability, environmental protection, public health improvements, and growth. I am seeking reelection to see the completion of the sewer project and everything that will entail, including additional water users beginning in 2023 and 2024.The city also will need to respond to both residential and commercial developers and will need adequate City Hall and Public Works staff to handle the increased work load. To that end, I would support the establishment of an Economic Development Authority committee to assist land and business owners with programs and financial guidance. It would be my honor to continue to serve the residents of Oronoco, to be transparent with them and to be open to all comments.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? Continuing to be financially responsible to our residents in meeting our debt requirements for the sewer system while setting appropriate user fees.

Planning how best to proceed with development in downtown Oronoco and the Highway 52 intersection, encouraging senior housing, and supporting age-friendly activities to keep those in the 55+ age group in their homes.

Continuing to improve access to our parks by providing paved paths, adding gazebos, and providing planned activities/concerts in our parks.

Richard "Flip" Filppula

Richard “Flip” Filppula Contributed

Occupation: Utility loading technician, USIC.

Education: Graduate of West Iron County High School in Iron River, Mich.

Why are you running for office? I’ve been around Oronoco for over 30 years, lived here for the last 4+ years on two acres. Oronoco is not so much Oronoco anymore. Oronoco was a small loveable quit place to live where everyone respected each other, out of Rochester and the Rochester politics.

Oronoco under the current mayor is heading down a path of what most of us don’t want: Rochester politics. The current city sewer and water project is a joke and substandard. It will fail miserably, the current mayor and the city engineer don’t care about any of the citizens concerns who are currently going thru this debacle. Schedule 40 water pipe under roadways? He has not once came over to “the west side” (what we are known as if you live on the west side of 52) and asked any of us going thru the first phase of this project "How’s it going?"

Gold Rush. He and another have hassled and harassed vendors who have been around for year. Gold Rush is what keeps Oronoco on the map, other than taxes. I do not care if you are a Democrat or a Republican. We need to bring Oronoco back. Together we can do it. Bet on a vet.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? Answer not provided.

John Tilford

Candidate Tilford did not respond to the Post Bulletin's candidate questionnaire.

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022. Find voting information at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/ . Candidates' responses have been edited for clarity and Post Bulletin news style.