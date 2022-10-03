We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, October 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Election 2022: Oronoco Mayor

Candidates for Oronoco Mayor make their pitches to voters ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

Candidate collage 2 (4).png
Oronoco mayoral candidates Ryland Eichhorst and Richard Filppula.
By Staff reports
October 03, 2022 11:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ORONOCO — In the 2022 general election, Oronoco voters have three candidates on their ballots for mayor: incumbent Ryland Eichhorst, Richard Filppula and John Tilford. Candidates shared with the Post Bulletin why they are running for office and what their priorities will be if elected to office.

Here are the candidates running to be mayor of Oronoco:

Ryland Eichhorst (incumbent)

Ryland Eichhorst Update.jpg
Ryland Eichhorst
Contributed

Occupation: Retired John Deere engineering manager.

Education: B.S. in mechanical engineering, University of Iowa.

Why are you running for office? With the completion of the sewer project, the city of Oronoco is at a pivotal point in its need for sustainability, environmental protection, public health improvements, and growth. I am seeking reelection to see the completion of the sewer project and everything that will entail, including additional water users beginning in 2023 and 2024.The city also will need to respond to both residential and commercial developers and will need adequate City Hall and Public Works staff to handle the increased work load. To that end, I would support the establishment of an Economic Development Authority committee to assist land and business owners with programs and financial guidance. It would be my honor to continue to serve the residents of Oronoco, to be transparent with them and to be open to all comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? Continuing to be financially responsible to our residents in meeting our debt requirements for the sewer system while setting appropriate user fees.

Planning how best to proceed with development in downtown Oronoco and the Highway 52 intersection, encouraging senior housing, and supporting age-friendly activities to keep those in the 55+ age group in their homes.

Continuing to improve access to our parks by providing paved paths, adding gazebos, and providing planned activities/concerts in our parks.

Richard "Flip" Filppula

20220911_111010.jpg
Richard “Flip” Filppula
Contributed

Occupation: Utility loading technician, USIC.

Education: Graduate of West Iron County High School in Iron River, Mich.

Why are you running for office? I’ve been around Oronoco for over 30 years, lived here for the last 4+ years on two acres. Oronoco is not so much Oronoco anymore. Oronoco was a small loveable quit place to live where everyone respected each other, out of Rochester and the Rochester politics.

Oronoco under the current mayor is heading down a path of what most of us don’t want: Rochester politics. The current city sewer and water project is a joke and substandard. It will fail miserably, the current mayor and the city engineer don’t care about any of the citizens concerns who are currently going thru this debacle. Schedule 40 water pipe under roadways? He has not once came over to “the west side” (what we are known as if you live on the west side of 52) and asked any of us going thru the first phase of this project "How’s it going?"

Gold Rush. He and another have hassled and harassed vendors who have been around for year. Gold Rush is what keeps Oronoco on the map, other than taxes. I do not care if you are a Democrat or a Republican. We need to bring Oronoco back. Together we can do it. Bet on a vet.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? Answer not provided.

John Tilford

Candidate Tilford did not respond to the Post Bulletin's candidate questionnaire.

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022. Find voting information at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/ . Candidates' responses have been edited for clarity and Post Bulletin news style.

Related Topics: ELECTION 2022GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSORONOCO
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
RPD - SHOOTING.png
Local
Vehicle shot overnight Saturday, no injuries reported
"We don't know how or why their van was shot or why," Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said. "It's something we're going to look into."
October 03, 2022 09:21 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Candidate collage 2 (3).png
Local
Election 2022: Mantorville Mayor
Candidates for Mantorville Mayor make their pitches to voters ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
October 03, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: September 25-October 1, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
October 03, 2022 08:35 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Crime survey comments
Local
Does Rochester feel safe? Violent crime stats might surprise you
Public perceptions and stats from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension don't always agree as Rochester bucks the state and national trend where violent crime is on the rise.
October 03, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson