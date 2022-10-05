Election 2022: Pine Island Mayor

PINE ISLAND — In the 2022 general election, Pine Island voters have two candidates on their ballots for mayor: incumbent David Friese and Adam Distad. Candidates shared with the Post Bulletin why they are running for office and what their priorities will be if elected to office.

Here are the candidates running to be mayor of Pine Island:

David Friese (incumbent)

Occupation: Works in the health care sector and Pine Island Fire Department volunteer.

Education: Bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota.

Why are you running for office? I was honored to be voted in by the residents of our community and I am looking forward to continuing to serve them as their mayor. We have made great progress in Pine Island by investing in our infrastructure, expanding our housing development, and working towards bringing more business to our city. I want to see this momentum continue and ensure that we use our tax dollars wisely to make Pine Island a welcoming community for both businesses and residents while expanding our age-friendly initiative footprint.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate?



Completing our major infrastructure projects in town, including moving forward with our plans for the Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant. We also need to plan on collaborating with MnDOT for Highway 52 access points. Investing in our Economic Development Authority to continue working with area properties on business development opportunities and affordable housing options. This includes our continued partnership with the Pine Island Public Schools and investing in job training. I want to continue working on our partnership with local businesses; and finding solutions to their challenges. We have been investing in our local parks and public spaces, and we have seen the positive results of that investment. I want to continue looking at ways of improving public areas to be both attractive and beneficial for public use.

Adam Distad

Occupation: Event coordinator and home health aide.

Education: High school graduate.

Why are you running for office? You can either complain about the way things are you can do something to make a difference. I choose the latter. I am running for mayor of Pine Island because I see many issues in my community not being addressed. I feel the current representatives are complacent in their positions. The community is in desperate need of a leader. I feel that I can be that leader.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate?



Infrastructure: Pine Island's infrastructure is in critical need of repair. Most of our infrastructure is decades old. Our water treatment facility is on the verge of collapse, making it a serious health and environmental problem. We need to grow as a community but we can't with the current infrastructure the way it is. It has to be fixed. Business growth: Pine Island is stagnant in its growth and that needs to change. We are a dying community. We have to create new businesses and take care of the ones we currently have. With the recent Elk Run land we have an opportunity for that. But I am seeing representatives already taking the wrong direction with it. We can't build these businesses without first taking care of our infrastructure. I would like to see businesses that are community involved instead of a bunch of proposed warehouses. Schools and education: Our children are our future. There is nothing more truthful than that. Our education system is in decline from the top all the way down. The pandemic caused major damage. The agenda driven propaganda being taught to our children. From pronouns to gender confusion to critical race theory. It is all child abuse. Our schools are taking the parent roles away from the parents and that needs to stop. Our children are there for an education not indoctrination.

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022. Find voting information at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/ . Candidates' responses have been edited for clarity and Post Bulletin news style.