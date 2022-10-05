Election 2022: Red Wing City Council

RED WING — Several Red Wing City Council seats are on the ballot in this year's general election. Candidates shared with the Post Bulletin why they are running for office and what their priorities will be if elected to office.

Here are the candidates running for Red Wing City Council:

Council member at large: Chad Kono

Chad Kono Contributed

Occupation: Retired.

Education: B.S. in political science, South Dakota State University.

Why are you running for office? I have concerns about the deterioration of civility in our public discourse about policy issues. My experience building consensus among those with different perspectives will benefit our residents. I am willing to listen to all views and make decisions based on facts. I will protect the rights of everyone.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? Community development: My plan is to work with residents and determine Red Wing’s future community development initiatives. We must address the need for increased housing to support our growing workforce. I will also promote projects that preserve our natural beauty and historic buildings and attract visitors and investors to keep our economy growing as we lose Xcel dollars.

Strong public safety: Red Wing’s vitality is dependent upon a professional public safety force that is well trained and equipped to deal with today’s challenges. I will maintain professionals in all areas of public safety to ensure a safe and robust future.

Building consensus on the path forward: I’m no fan of high taxes. I will scrutinize new spending proposals carefully. My goals are an affordable city to raise a family, opportunities for young adults to succeed, and the chance for seniors to contribute their wealth of experience to our future success.



Council member at large: Janie Farrar

Janie Farrar Contributed

Occupation: Youth volleyball coach and Goodhue County Parks board member.

Education: B.A. in political science, University of Minnesota.

Why are you running for office? I am running for office because I care about Red Wing. I enjoy government and serving my community. I believe Red Wing needs some change, and I intend to be part of helping with the solutions. My husband and I chose Red Wing to raise our family back in 2006, and I am serving to ensure it remains a vibrant city.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? My important issues and the issues that I hear from Red Wing citizens are tax relief, community development, and respectful leadership. Red Wing is continually at the highest taxes per person in Minnesota, and many residents are fed up. Red Wing needs to prioritize business and our population. We need to be business friendly, with appropriate ordinances. Our Red Wing riverfront still has so many opportunities. Finally, we need to have civil discourse and respect for each other.

Wards 1 & 2: Dean Hove (incumbent)

Occupation: Small business owner.

Education: Graduate of Red Wing High School.

Dean Hove

Why are you running for office? I want to continue the successful partnership with citizens we began in 2003. Together, we introduced a culture of cooperative, responsive government guided by principles of fairness, respect, and responsibility. We set Red Wing on a common-sense path of low taxes, wise spending, and strong public safety that became the foundation of today’s prosperity. The most rewarding part of public service is solving individual problems.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? Low taxes and wise spending. The average increase is under 1.5%. I proposed a flat levy again for 2023. I have never voted for a project that did not come with a plan to pay for it, and I never will. Today, Red Wing is less taxed than surrounding communities and our economy is strong.

Strong public safety. We have “reset” public safety and peace has returned. I will make sure our police and fire professionals continue to have the tools and training they need.

Truly listening to the people. We turned citizen ideas into reality. Red Wing is more beautiful than ever, and fairness is the guiding principle of city government. In a new term, I will focus on a healthy future for our families and continue to uphold the rights of everyone — and I will keep on listening! I would be honored to continue our partnership.



Wards 1 & 2: Ron Goggin

Ron Goggin Contributed

Occupation: IT project architect

Education: Bachelor's degree in business administration and economics, associate's degree in robotics and automated systems.

Why are you running for office? It has been a blessing to grow up, live and work in Red Wing. I want to ensure that Red Wing is a safe and affordable community for everyone now and in the future. I am concerned with many of the decisions made by the current city council that threaten public safety, economic sustainability, and the ability of residents to be heard. Many people I know share these concerns and have encouraged me to run for this seat. It has been held by the same person for 20 years and we all agree change is needed.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? Public safety: The city needs to ensure our police know they are supported by the city. The current council’s rash and dangerous decision to fire an excellent police chief when the riots in the Twin Cities were threatening to come here has contributed to the inability to recruit candidates to fully staff our department.

Economic sustainability: The city has a spending problem that is causing high taxes, utility rates, and fees for residents and businesses. This in turn is causing stagnant economic growth as evidenced by our inability to attract new, large employers. Instead of continually raising taxes, the city needs to become more efficient and reduce nonessential spending.

Listen to residents: The city needs to listen all residents, not just those they want to hear.

Ward 3: Becky Norton (incumbent)

Becky Norton Contributed

Occupation: Science teacher.

Education: Master's degree in education.

Why are you running for office? Red Wing deserves a leader who will listen to all sides of an issue, do research on the topic and work collaboratively to come to a decision that best supports the needs of the whole community. I have proven my commitment to be the voice of Red Wing by advocating for more inclusiveness and equity in our policies and practices, by improving community health and wellness, by being thoughtful about how tax dollars are spent. I am a leader who understands that each issue is heavily nuanced and requires thoughtfulness and consideration as well as creative solutions, compromises, and hard work for the best of Red Wing.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? Fiscal responsibility, equity and the economy. I work to balance our many diverse needs including being fiscally responsible and not push our responsibilities onto future residents. Therefore, I support maintaining and improving our infrastructure to prepare our city for the future. I have worked in many ways to build a diverse and vibrant economy that can support a healthy and strong community. I have worked to add housing for all income levels and build our workforce. I also bring forward a fresh perspective on our city’s work that helps strengthen our community. Finally, I consider every policy and practice from an equity and sustainability lens so that our needs are met today and into the future.

Ward 3: Jason Snyder

Jason Snyder Contributed

Occupation: Senior reactor operator and control room supervisor at Prairie Island Nuclear Facility.

Education: Tool and die maker apprenticeship with Tecumseh Products.

Why are you running for office? I am running for Red Wing City Council because several community members, believing in my ethics and desire to follow the rule of law, asked me to run.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate?



Preserving our republic by following the rule of law. Ensuring people have all the power, a concept lost by both the people and the elected servants. Collecting money in the form of taxes is considered the people's money; it's to be used wisely for the benefit of the people, not as an open checkbook for a social agenda.

Ward 4: Vicki Jo Lambert

Vicki Jo Lambert Contributed / Heidi Howard

Occupation: Retired teacher.

Education: Master's degree.

Why are you running for office? I believe public service should be about improving people’s lives. I want our youth to have the opportunities they deserve, our families to have the affordability they need, and our seniors to have the retirement they have earned. I want people to know there is someone they can call for help. My decisions will always reflect the views and the values of the people I represent.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? Safe neighborhoods. My top priority is the health and safety of our citizens. I am passionate about the need to invest in our youth. I will focus on increasing opportunities for young people. I will support our first responders including EMTs, police and firefighters.

Saving tax money. I will be the eyes and ears of Red Wing residents ensuring that funds are allocated appropriately. I will research and analyze each city department looking for ways to save, while still keeping Red Wing clean, safe and beautiful.

Affordable housing and child care access. I will work for public/private partnerships to create more housing for all income levels, and create incentives to increase the number of child care providers needed to support young families in our growing economy. My goal is to build trust and partner with citizens to confront problems and find solutions.

Ward 4: Ted Seifert

Candidate Seifert did not respond to the Post Bulletin's candidate questionnaire.

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022. Find voting information at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/ .