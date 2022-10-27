Election 2022: Senate District 20

WABASHA — In addition to governor, Minnesota voters will decide the balance of power in the Legislature when they vote to elect 67 senators and 134 representatives.

In the Rochester area, voters vote on three state Senate races: Senate District 20 between state Rep. Steve Drazkowski (R-Mazeppa) and Bradley Drenckhahn (DFL-Zumbrota); Senate District 24 between Sen. Carla Nelson (R-Rochester) and Aleta Borrud (DFL-Rochester) and Senate District 25 between Rep. Liz Boldon (DFL-Rochester), Ken Navitsky (R-Rochester) and Bill Rood (Cannabis-Rochester).

In their words, the Senate District 20 candidates share where they stand on a projected government state surplus, crime, election security and a workforce shortage.

Senate District 20

Minnesota Senate District 20. Contributed / Minnesota Secretary of State

Steve Drazkowski

Political Party: Republican.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residence: Mazeppa.

Employment: Business owner, Baker Shoes, Winona.

Family: Married to Laura; one daughter; one granddaughter

Education: B.S., agriculture, University of Wisconsin–River Falls; M.Ed., agricultural education, University of Minnesota.

Political experience: Member, committee chair, and caucus leader, Minnesota House of Representatives.

Website: draz.com

What are your top three legislative priorities if elected?

We need to amend Chapter 12 of Minnesota Statutes and make certain that a future Minnesota governor never again abuses the people of our state the way that Tim Walz did.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota seniors and workers need tax cuts. With over $11 billion in tax over-collection, it’s time to eliminate the tax on Social Security income. Minnesota workers need a substantial income tax cut. We need to stop chasing productive people out of our state because of our high-tax structure.

We must ensure the integrity of our elections. It’s easier to cheat here than any other state. Photo ID and provisional ballots need to be adopted into Minnesota law.

DFL Gov. Tim Walz and GOP leaders were unable to agree on how to divvy up a $9 billion state surplus. What would you support as a state legislator?

The excessive federal and state government spending over the past two years caused our economic strife. The surplus should be squared with tax cuts. We can and should eliminate taxes with this monumental surplus. In priority order, I would eliminate these taxes: 1. State income tax on Social Security payments. 2. Minnesota’s estate tax. 3. Sick tax. 4. State general tax. After we eliminate these taxes, there is still room for a large income tax cut for every taxpayer.

Do you support changes to the state’s election laws to bolster public confidence in elections?

Minnesota is the only state in the union that allows a voter to both register to vote and to vote on election day, while requiring no proof that they are who they say they are or live where they say they live and not have provisional balloting. Yes, all 49 other states do not do what Minnesota does. Provisional balloting does not restrict access to our very wide open and vulnerable voting laws and brings missing security to same day registrations. Secondly, we must join the 18 states that have a photo ID for voting.

Violent crime is up statewide by 21%, according to a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension report. It’s true not only in the Twin Cities, but in greater Minnesota. What measures would you support to improve public safety?

We need to make crime illegal again. A fundamental function of government is to keep people safe. In May of 2020, Tim Walz failed, as he sat on his hands for four days to favor the twisted political notions of his woke leftist political base over the safety and security of the people of our state. Public safety nose-dived since. Lack of leadership brought us today’s chaos. Next, we need to rebuild the culture of support for our police. We will likely need to pay them more, as training and recruitment is in emergency territory right now. Lastly, we need to stop the catch and release practices of Minnesota’s liberal judges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota has record-low unemployment yet businesses still need workers. How would you address the worker shortage problem?

Why are so many able-bodied people not interested in working? First of all, the government is paying people not to work. Super-charged COVID-era welfare benefits are still being delivered by the government. Over $81 billion in federal monies were sent to Minnesota over the past two years, suppressing their appetite for work. State government has committed the same economic crime. We must implement policies that restore dignity and reward work and stop paying people not to work.

Bradley Robert Drenckhahn

Political Party: DFL.

Residence: Zumbrota.

Employment: Owner, Drenckhahn Stone Masonry LLC.

Family: My wife, Stacy, of 25 years and I have three grown daughters.

Education: Graduated from Zumbrota High School; attended Gustavus Adolphus College.

Political experience: Appointed to Zumbrota Park Board 2008 and was president in 2010; elected to Zumbrota City Council in 2011, serving until 2016; elected Mayor of Zumbrota in 2017 served until 2020. Did not seek re-election.

Bradley Robert Drenckhahn. Contributed

What are your top three legislative priorities if elected?

I am running to protect women’s rights. The five most important people in my life are all women, including my wife, mother and daughters. None of them want a Republican representing them at any level of government, even if it’s a woman. I am running to try to protect their rights to make their own decisions about their health care at the state level. Women’s rights and health care are my top two priorities. Small family farms and small businesses need access to affordable health care and I would work to keep prescription costs low. Also, having education opportunities for all Minnesotans should be a priority for anyone looking to represent you in St. Paul.

We need compromise now more than ever. People are tired of extremes on both sides. As Mayor I could never walk away without doing my job. Republicans wanted tax cuts, Dems wanted to fund education and to give back money, but either way no deal was made. That’s unacceptable. A compromise was there and now cities are left scrambling to make ends meet without the funds that were dedicated to important projects.

Everyone deserves to have their voice heard through safe and fair elections. When I was mayor, I would go to the polls and see dedicated people who stepped up to help us run our elections. Some I recognized as former teachers or business owners or even neighbors, but all had taken an oath to protect the integrity of the election, which I believe folks in all the great towns around here take seriously. If there is ever proof of fraud the proper steps should always be taken to ensure the integrity of our elections stays intact, but I firmly believe in the election process we have.

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022. Find voting information at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/ .