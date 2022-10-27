Election 2022: Senate District 25

ROCHESTER — In addition to governor, Minnesota voters will decide the balance of power in the Legislature when they vote to elect 67 senators and 134 representatives.

In the Rochester area, voters vote on three state Senate races: Senate District 20 between state Rep. Steve Drazkowski (R-Mazeppa) and Bradley Drenckhahn (DFL-Zumbrota); Senate District 24 between Sen. Carla Nelson (R-Rochester) and Aleta Borrud (DFL-Rochester) and Senate District 25 between Rep. Liz Boldon (DFL-Rochester), Ken Navitsky (R-Rochester) and Bill Rood (Cannabis-Rochester).

In their words, the Senate District 25 candidates share where they stand on a projected government state surplus, crime, election security and a workforce shortage.

Senate District 25. Contributed / Minnesota Secretary of State Office

Liz Boldon

Political Party: DFL.

Residence: Rochester.

Employment: Registered nurse.

Family: Three children, ages 27, 21 and 19.

Education: Bachelor of science in nursing, masters of science in nursing.

Political experience: State Representative in the Minnesota House for District 25B, 2021-2022.

Website: LizBoldon.com

What are your top three priorities if elected and why?

I want to continue the work to build a just and inclusive community where everyone has what they need to be cared for, safe, and thrive. My priorities include ensuring everyone has access to affordable health care (including mental health care and reproductive rights), ensuring everyone has access to world class education and early learning (including strong public school funding, supporting teachers, and no family paying more than 7% of their income for child care) and building strong communities where families and workers can afford their lives (through things like common sense gun reforms, paid family and sick leave, and public safety resources like social workers and housing counselors.)

Rep. Liz Boldon

DFL Gov. Tim Walz and GOP leaders were unable to agree on how to divvy up a $9 billion state surplus. What would you support as a state legislator?

I would continue to support the deal we all agreed to before the Senate GOP majority walked away — to save a third for the future; to send a third of it back in the hands of Minnesotans through direct checks and tax relief for middle and working class folks; and investing a third of it to meet some of the vast needs across our state in areas such as education, mental health supports, child care, the climate crisis, nursing homes and housing. We have the resources to meet the needs in our communities, I’ll continue to work to be sure we’re living up to that responsibility.

Do you support changes to the state’s election laws to bolster public confidence in elections?

I support changes in Minnesota law to protect democracy and make it easier for every eligible voter to cast their vote — things like updating our voter registration system, creating a permanent absentee voter list and true early voting system, rank choice voting and protections for election workers. Our elections are very safe and secure, however there is a coordinated effort to cast doubt on that fact and undermine our democracy being led and supported by the same MAGA Republicans who incited the January 6th insurrection. Minnesotans are voters, we consistently have the highest voter turnout in the country, something we can be very proud of.

Violent crime is up statewide by 21%, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. It’s true not only in the Twin Cities, but in greater Minnesota. What measures would you support to improve public safety?

Everyone deserves to be and feel safe in their community. It's worth noting that overall, violent crime in 2022 is down in Rochester when compared to 2021, according to data collected by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Rochester Police Department and Police Chief Franklin has said “If you do comparative analytics, Rochester is a safe community. It has a lower crime rate than similar-sized cities across the United States.” That being said, there certainly is room for improvement. We know that safe communities are resourced communities. I’m supportive of public safety resources to meet the varied needs in our community — social workers, drug counselors, housing advocates, violence interrupters and mental health supports. In addition, we cannot have a conversation about crime without addressing gun violence. I’m a strong supporter of reforms like closing background check loopholes and extreme risk protection orders (sometimes called “red flag laws”) as well as banning ghost guns and weapons of war. These are common sense policies the vast majority of Minnesotans support.

Minnesota has record-low unemployment yet businesses still need workers. How would you address the worker shortage problem? There's no easy answer here, but there are a number of policies that I believe would help.

We need to address our child care system, many people (often women) have come out of the workforce because of the extremely high cost of child care. We should be making investments so that no family pays more than 7% of their income to child care. We need to address wages; everyone deserves to earn a living wage. We should be lowering the barriers for entry into professions where we have the most need, things like free classes or training, tuition reimbursement, loan forgiveness or programs similar to Bridges to Healthcare, which I'm proud to have worked on, that provide wrap-around support for people to be able to enter health care careers. Lastly, I'd again emphasize the importance of a strong and resourced public education system, as that is the foundation for the future workforce.

Ken Navitsky

Political Party: Republican.

Residence: Rochester.

Employment: Sales executive, All Star Basements.

Family: Wife, Kelly, daughter Peyton, 22, son Parker, 20.

Education: BS, Minnesota State University-Mankato.

Political experience: Served as a Zoning and Planning commissioner for the city of Rochester six years.

Website: Navitsky.us

Ken Navitsky. Contributed

What are your top three priorities if elected and why?

Crime, taxes, inflation.

DFL Gov. Tim Walz and GOP leaders were unable to agree on how to divvy up a $9 billion state surplus. What would you support as a state legislator?

I would call for and introduce legislation for immediate permanent tax relief. I would also advocate to use a portion of the surplus to increase the funding for people with special need and the elderly. I would not, however, vote to increase taxation, only to use a portion of the existing surplus to be invested in this very valuable, and necessary section of society.

Do you support changes to the state’s election laws to bolster public confidence in elections?

I support voter ID, absentee ballots with a clear chain of custody, as well as provisional ballots.

Violent crime is up statewide by 21%, according to a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. It’s true not only in the Twin Cities, but in greater Minnesota. What measures would you support to improve public safety?

Hold district attorneys accountable and put felons behind bars. I would also support using the surplus to hire more officers. We must also stand behind law enforcement, it is one thing to "fully fund" it is entirely another to "fully support." The Democrats call to defund was not only incredibly foolish, it was dangerous, and we are feeling its effects every day all over this great state.

Minnesota has record-low unemployment yet businesses still need workers. How would you address the worker shortage problem?

We need to cut off the flow of free money and benefits to those that are able to work but choose not to. We have allowed a malaise to fall across this nation and state, time to get back to work and move forward.

Bill Rood

Political Party: Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis.

Residence: Rochester.

Employment: Retired.

Education: BA in mathematics, University of Michigan; MS in mathematics, Wayne State University.

Political experience: Ran for state Representative as Libertarian in 1982, ran for U.S. House as Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis in 2000. Have attended many Democratic, Republican, Independence Party and Grassroots Party caucuses depending on who was running. Served on a voluntary local transportation committee in late ‘70s or early ‘80s.

Bill Rood. Contributed

What are your top three priorities if elected?

My top priority should you choose me for your state Senator will be restoring and protecting your rights as described in the Constitution and Bill of Rights. First, I support a 28th Amendment to override Citizens United. Corporations are not people. Money is not speech. Second, I will work to re-assert Minnesota sovereignty as specified in the 10th Amendment, to legalize natural, unprocessed substances like marijuana and qat. What's been proposed so far gives advantage to corporate interests, most from out of state. Third, we must restore confidence in elections. This has been a nonpartisan concern since before the 2000 "hanging chad" debacle.

DFL Gov. Tim Walz and GOP leaders were unable to agree on how to divvy up a $9 billion state surplus. What would you support as a state legislator?

Allocate the entire $9 billion to the budget reserve so that in the event of a future budget shortfall, the state can rely on the reserve rather than raising taxes, which are always sold as temporary but become permanent. Reduce future taxes so the budget reserve is not so high next time.

Do you support changes to the state’s election laws to bolster public confidence in elections?

Yes. Crack down on “ballot harvesting” by limiting absentee ballots to those physically unable to vote in person because they are temporarily out of state or legally disabled. Mail ballots only to those qualified to vote absentee and have requested them. Purge voter rolls of deceased voters and those who can not be contacted because they have moved out of state

Violent crime is up statewide by 21%, according to a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. It’s true not only in the Twin Cities, but in greater Minnesota. What measures would you support to improve public safety?

I certainly would not “defund the police,” but I would increase support and funding for probation officers, social workers and mental health facilities/staff.

Minnesota has record-low unemployment yet businesses still need workers. How would you address the worker shortage problem?

Encourage employers to offer higher wages to encourage the permanently unemployed to re-enter the workforce.

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022.