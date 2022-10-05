Election 2022: Spring Valley City Council

SPRING VALLEY — In the 2022 general election, Spring Valley voters will elect two people to the city council out of three candidates on the ballot: Chris Danielson, Justin Mlinar and Luan Ruesink. Candidates shared with the Post Bulletin why they are running for office and what their priorities will be if elected to office.

Here are the candidates running for Spring Valley City Council:

Chris Danielson (incumbent)

Chris Danielson Contributed

Occupation: Retired pharmacy technician.

Education: Answer not provided.

Why are you running for office? I’m running again as I feel I have brought change to the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? These are some of my priorities. We need to have more day cares. We are very limited here in our city and surrounding areas. We have some wonderful day cares now, and we want to help them in anyway. Our EDA has been very instrumental in helping. It would be great if the city and school could work together and find a solution. We all know to well that the government is a big factor in this and it is a challenge. Any ideas? Let us know.

The second thing for me is that we have to keep our community aware of what’s going on in there city. With out a paper it’s hard for some to know. Not everyone has a phone, computer, e-mail or Facebook. We on council are there voices. I encourage anyone that has a issue or question, just ask. Or come to a meeting. Also Chris Hahn our EDA director has great info out on the EDA website. All events and happenings for the city, and surrounding areas are listed.

The third thing for me is keeping our costs down. We need to look at the road ahead and figure out what the plan looks like in five to 10 years. How do we keep the repairs and maintenance down? What is bringing revenue in and what is a debt to the city. I would also like to see the city have a Park and Recreation Board and a Street Department Board which includes the WWTP. We have boards for EDA, library, utilities, and planning and zoning.



Justin Mlinar

Justin Mlinar Contributed

Occupation: Executive assistant, Mayo Clinic administration.

Education: Graduate of Resident Christian Academy.

Why are you running for office? Spring Valley is a good community and I am proud to live here. In the last couple years we have seen improvements that have benefited our city and its residents. I want to see Spring Valley continue moving forward and see us go from good to great. Improvements still need to take place and needs of our residents need to be looked at more closely.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? People are my number one priority.



Affordable housing. The average household income is too far behind the average housing median. Infrastructure. Improvements are needed such as sewer line replacement, ensure clean drinking water for residents and exploring alternative energy sources that would benefit the city in the long run. Increase well-paying employment. It is incredibly hard for low income families to live off of minimum wage jobs. Encouraging new businesses provides opportunities for many of our residents.

Luan Ruesink (incumbent)

Occupation: Legal employee for the Mayo Clinic and director of youth education for Immanuel Lutheran Church.

ADVERTISEMENT

Education: Bachelor's degree in paralegal studies.

Why are you running for office? My goal in running for re-election to Spring Valley City Council is to be able to continue to make Spring Valley a prime place to live, work and visit. I also hope to be able to continue to serve as an advocate for its residents and business owners. Striving for our community to grow and expand is something I hope residents allow me the opportunity to continue pursuing. Thank you in advance for your support and I hope to welcome your vote this November.

Luan Ruesink Contributed

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? Bringing a balanced open minded perspective to matters is something important to me. And to be a representative of residents of all ages.

Motivation is also something that is important to me so that the duties of being a city council member can be fulfilled with a broader view of what is best for the present and future of business within our city and for the overall community and its residents.

And finally, experience and knowledge of serving as an effective council member is a trait I hope to be able to continue building and improving.

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022. Find voting information at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/ . Candidates' responses have been edited for clarity and Post Bulletin news style.