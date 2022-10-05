Election 2022: Spring Valley Mayor

SPRING VALLEY — In the 2022 general election, Spring Valley voters have two candidates for mayor on their ballots: incumbent Tony Archer and Ian Meisner. Candidates shared with the Post Bulletin why they are running for office and what their priorities will be if elected to office.

Here are the candidates running to be mayor of Spring Valley:

Tony Archer (incumbent)

Tony Archer Contributed

Occupation: Registered nurse.

Education: Bachelor's degree in nursing, Winona State University.

Why are you running for office? I am running for my third term as mayor of Spring Valley. I was a city council member four terms before becoming the mayor. My platform is promoting Spring Valley as a destination community to live. Areas of interest are economic development, tourism, industrial parks, bike trials and affordable housing.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? The most important issues right now are infrastructure, affordable housing, balancing budget and a fourth would be updating our city ordinances and enforcing them.



Ian Meisner

Ian Meisner Contributed

Occupation: Machinist, Stier Steel.

Education: Bachelor's degree in business administration, University of Minnesota Duluth.

Why are you running for office? I am running for mayor because I love the Spring Valley community. I was born and raised here and I want to set down my roots in this community. I feel like it is my duty to make Spring Valley a better place to live.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? The three most important issues to me are cleaning up and improving the city's parks, to clean up redundancies in the city's policy and to support local businesses to help them succeed and grow.

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022. Find voting information at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/ . Candidates' responses have been edited for clarity and Post Bulletin news style.