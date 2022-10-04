Election 2022: St. Charles City Council

ST. CHARLES — In the 2022 general election, St. Charles voters will elect two people to the city council out of three candidates on the ballot: David Braun, David Kramer and Vince Meyer. Candidates shared with the Post Bulletin why they are running for office and what their priorities will be if elected to office.

Here are the candidates running for St. Charles City Council:

Dave Braun (incumbent)

David Braun Contributed

Occupation: Senior lab specialist at IBM.

Education: Associate's degree in electrical engineering technology.

Why are you running for office? It is my way of giving back to the community that I have grown up and lived in for many years. I believe I have a skill set that helps with solving problems that occur within the city as well as being a good listener. These are some very challenging times due to inflation and the stress that COVID has put on the people and businesses in the community the past few years.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? To me the three most important issues are keeping taxes low, updating of critical infrastructure and affordable housing.

David Kramer (incumbent)

David Kramer Contributed

Occupation: County highway engineer, Winona County.

Education: Bachelor's degree in civil engineering, U.S. Air Force Academy.

Why are you running for office? As public service, to provide leadership and make a positive contribution.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? I don’t have an agenda other than serving with the highest level of openness and integrity, and doing my best to make decisions that will be in the long-term interest of the city, to make it a great place to live, to work, to run a business and to go to school.

Vince Meyer

Vince Meyer Contributed

Occupation: Business owner.

Education: High school graduate.

Why are you running for office? I would like to see some common sense changes in the city and hold accountable people that are not doing their job up to standards.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate?



Fiscal responsibility Using all resources available to meet the needs of the city in an efficient manner. Efficient use of taxpayer funds.

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022. Find voting information at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/ .