Election 2022: Stewartville City Council

STEWARTVILLE — In the 2022 general election, Stewartville voters will elect two people to the city council out of three candidates on the ballot: Craig Anderson, Josh Arndt and Daniel J. Ware. Candidates shared with the Post Bulletin why they are running for office and what their priorities will be if elected to office.

Here are the candidates running for Stewartville City Council:

Craig Anderson (incumbent)

Craig Anderson Contributed

Occupation: Police patrol lieutenant.

Education: Bachelor's degrees in criminology and sociology.

Why are you running for office? I'm currently finishing my second term on the Stewartville City Council, and I really enjoy working with the council as well as city staff to constantly look for ways to improve our community for everyone.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? My overall goal if re-elected is to listen to the community and try to be a voice that represents them. So basically, I don't have a "personal agenda" moving forward. With that said, there are likely to be many issues; however, to answer your question, I will go with the following:



Continued promotion of the businesses in Stewartville and to work to attract additional businesses allowing for strategic growth through economic development.

Promote residential development to include single family homes, affordable housing opportunities, and additional senior living opportunities.

Public safety to ensure a safe community to live in while being fiscally responsible in doing so.

Josh Arndt (incumbent)

Josh Arndt Contributed

Occupation: Special education teacher, Stewartville High School.

Education: Master's degree in education, Augsburg University.

Why are you running for office? I am running for re-election to help the residents and the city of Stewartville prepare for the future by beginning to implement the new comprehensive plan that identified major needs that must be addressed. After being on the Comprehensive Plan steering committee, I believe we need to focus on the priorities that the citizens identified in that plan.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? One priority is to focus on positive growth and be proactive in planning for residential, commercial, and industrial development. This also includes expanding the public works department, the library and city hall to meet our future needs.

Another priority is to work with the school district on mutually beneficial projects. Having a strong school system is essential if we are going to attract new residents & businesses to our community. Pooling resources would expand the possibilities of both the district & city in meeting the needs of a growing community.

Finally, I want to continue to improve & expand our parks, trails, and pedestrian connections. This was a priority during my first term, and will continue to be if I am re-elected. The amenities we have in Stewartville attract people from all over southeastern Minnesota, and we should continuously work to keep improving them.

Daniel J. Ware

Candidate Ware declined to participate in the candidate questionnaire.

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022. Find voting information at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/ . Candidates' responses have been edited for clarity and Post Bulletin news style.