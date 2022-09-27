Election 2022: Wabasha County Attorney

WABASHA — Wabasha County voters will have two choices for county attorney on their ballots this November: incumbent Wabasha County Attorney Karrie Kelly and Matthew Stinson. Candidates shared with the Post Bulletin why they are running for office and what their priorities will be if elected to office.

Here are the two candidates running for the Wabasha County Attorney:

Karrie Kelly (incumbent)

Wabasha County Attorney Karrie Kelly Contributed

Occupation: Wabasha County Attorney.

Education: J.D.

Why are you running for office? As Wabasha County residents for over 20 years, my husband, Brian, and I raised our two children, Megan and Devon, in this community. I love what our community has to offer and, as a Wabasha County taxpayer, I understand resources are limited. As an assistant county attorney for 25 years, I learned what it means to be a prosecutor before I stepped into the role of county attorney in 2015. I have tried over 50 criminal jury trials, conducted grand jury proceedings, litigated child protection cases and advised county departments on a wide range of topics including zoning, commitments, roads and highways, employee discipline. Wabasha County deserves a seasoned attorney who has the experience and knowledge to address issues quickly and use limited resources creatively.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate?



Continue to streamline our case management system by using technology to work more efficiently. My office has not added staff in over 15 years despite the increase in our workload. Changes in technology have significantly impacted the scope of information we gather, from body camera footage to inmate phone calls and texts. Work to expand treatment court to address chemical dependency in order to help people who live in our community and commit crimes due to addiction obtain valid driver's licenses, stable housing and jobs. Maintain positive relationships with stakeholders, including law enforcement, the judiciary, probation, the defense bar and the community. These networks must work together to reduce recidivism and promote a safer community.

Matthew Stinson

Matthew Stinson Contributed

Occupation: Criminal defense attorney.

Education: J.D., Hamline University School of Law.

Why are you running for office? I am running to provide improved representation for Wabasha County in the courtroom and in the community. There are many concerns I have about the operation of the County Attorney’s Office.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? The first issue to improve the performance of the Wabasha County Attorney’s Office on is discovery and disclosure issues. In Wabasha County, I have received late discovery in many criminal files. These late disclosures have resulted in mistrials, delays and appeals. A prosecutor has an ongoing duty to provide discovery to opposing counsel. That obligation is not being met. A problem not encountered in other counties.

The second issue targeted for improvement, is land use and zoning enforcement. I represented a client in Wabasha County who violated land use and zoning statutes. The county attorney’s office prosecuted that non-conforming use as a misdemeanor. After exhausting the probationary period of that misdemeanor trying to get a hearing for a variance, he was not granted one. For the probation violation of not getting a variance or closing his business, the County Attorney asked the judge for jail. I believe that there should be more understanding in land use and zoning enforcement, and more limited use of the tools available.

Finally, I am a pro-police candidate and will work to improve trust between the Sheriff’s Department and the County Attorney’s Office. I will work to ensure that all justice partners are working together and pulling in the same direction.

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022. Find voting information at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/ .