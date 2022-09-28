Election 2022: Wabasha County Board of Commissioners

WABASHA — Wabasha County voters in District 2 will find two candidates on their general election ballots this year for their county commissioner: Brian Goihl and Rick Powers. Candidates shared with the Post Bulletin why they are running for office and what their priorities will be if elected to office.

Here are the candidates running to represent District 2 on the Wabasha County Board:

Brian Goihl (incumbent)

Occupation: Farmer and trucking business operator.

Education: Answer not provided.

Why are you running for office? I consider myself fortunate to have been able to serve the citizens of the county for the last eight years as a county commissioner and as a member of Lake City’s school board prior to that. I am seeking re-election to help ensure that all of the progress that has been made during this time continues.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? My three main priorities upon re-election would be to continue to ensure that Wabasha County citizens are taxed to the minimum extent necessary, to continue to have a well-funded and maintained transportation system and to continue to support law enforcement and the veterans in our community. To those ends, during my tenure the county has had one of the lowest year-over-year tax levies in the state, has pumped millions into our transportation system and has ensured that our law enforcement and veteran’s services agencies have had the funding necessary to protect our communities and support those who have served. As your commissioner I will help guarantee that those services will always remain funded in a fiscally responsible manner.

Rick Powers

Candidate Powers did not respond to the Post Bulletin's candidate questionnaire.

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022. Find voting information at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/ . Candidates' responses have been edited for clarity and Post Bulletin news style.