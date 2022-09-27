Election 2022: Wabasha County Sheriff

WABASHA — Wabasha County voters will have two choices for sheriff on their ballots this November: incumbent Wabasha County Sheriff Rodney Bartsch and Jason Bade. Candidates shared with the Post Bulletin why they are running for office and what their priorities will be if elected to office.

Here are the candidates running for Wabasha County Sheriff:

Rodney Bartsh (incumbent)

Wabasha County Sheriff Rodney Bartsch Contributed

Occupation: Wabasha County Sheriff.

Education: Associate's degree, Alexandria Technical & Community College.

Why are you running for office? I am running for re-election for Wabasha County Sheriff because I care deeply for the county that I have served for 34 years. I want to continue to protect and offer my leadership as I have for the last 20 years as your sheriff. I also want to continue to build on the great retention of our long tenured employees at the sheriff’s office, over half of which have served 10-plus years.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate?



Living within our means: A critical issue in rural counties is providing adequate equipment on a limited budget. I work closely with our deputies, dispatchers and jailers to make sure they have what they need to do their jobs effectively and safely. I know our tax base and I make sure the funds are used on what the county needs and not on frills or unnecessary equipment. Keeping seniors safe: Our seniors are facing scams through phone, mail and email daily. Through continued presentations and community messaging we can help protect and inform our county’s most valuable assets from the crooks that will do anything to get their money. Addiction/recovery: We must be proactive against the meth, heroin and fentanyl use and overdose epidemic in our county. Arresting those that choose to deal or sell these lethal drugs is just one step. We must also continue to support recovery programs like MN Adult and Teen Challenge that offer assistance to people overcoming addiction and ready to rejoin the community.

Jason Bade

Jason Bade Contributed

Occupation: Wabasha County Deputy Sheriff.

Education: Associate's degree in law enforcement, Alexandria Technical & Community College.

Why are you running for office? After obtaining my original career goal of becoming a K-9 handler and working Ringo and Tango for 14 years with the sheriff’s office, I set a new goal to strive for, serving the citizens of Wabasha County as sheriff. My 25-plus years in law enforcement and team building experiences as a 16-year volunteer firefighter, elected school board member and an involved community member have all built a great foundation for leading the sheriff’s office and serving the Wabasha County citizens as sheriff.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate?



Staff retention: The sheriff’s office has had five road deputies leave within this past year. This is half of our road deputies; currently staffing 10 full-time road officers. The jail and dispatch center also struggle with turnover. Providing training and outfitting gear for new employees is costly. Having held several positions within the sheriff’s office and working in the field for over 25 years, I bring a connection with staff, an understanding and appreciation of what they need to perform their assigned daily duties. Being fiscally responsible by using available resources within other law enforcement departments to obtain use of equipment and workforce assistance. Working together, evaluating and determining whether costly equipment and training can be shared between law enforcement departments so costs to the county taxpayers and individual departments can be reduced. Along with working with various resources, I would look into utilizing grant funding for training and equipment to lesson the burden on local taxpayers. Having positive relationships with other area police, county, state departments as well as with the county board of commissioners and county attorney’s office will provide the citizens of Wabasha County the best overall law enforcement package. Being able to openly communicate serves as reinforcement for working together instead of appearing to have separate teams working toward opposite goals.

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022. Find voting information at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/ . Candidates' responses have been edited for clarity and Post Bulletin news style.