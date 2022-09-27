We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News reporting
Election 2022: Winona County Auditor-Treasurer

The two candidates for Winona County Auditor-Treasurer make their pitches to voters ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

gguy - stock.adobe.com
By Staff reports
September 27, 2022 06:30 PM
WINONA — Two candidates for Winona County Auditor-Treasurer are on voters' ballots for the 2022 general election: Chesli Wilbright and John Eger. Candidates shared with the Post Bulletin why they are running for office and what their priorities will be if elected to office.

Here are the candidates running for Winona County Auditor-Treasurer.

John Eger

Occupation: Certified recovery specialist and substitute teacher.

Education: Master's in education leadership (complete by December 2022).

Why are you running for office? I decided to run to give back to Winona County for everything it and the people in it have done for me. I also have the management experience, education and experience running small and large departments to do the job.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate?

  • Increase transparency for the public. The last two presidential elections were both highly contested, and both sides had questions. I want everyone in Winona County, regardless of party affiliation, to have confidence in how our elections are run in Winona County. There are things the auditor-treasurer can do to facilitate that, and I intend to do them. There have been many questions asked of our current auditor-treasurer that were not answered to the satisfaction of many voters. I believe communication with the public can be improved. 
  • Many voters don't know what the auditor-treasurer does in Winona County. That needs to change, because this is such an important job. The auditor-treasurer manages the DMV, collects taxes and fees, and runs the elections in Winona County. That's a huge job and requires the experience, education and skill set that I have developed over the past 30 years. I'll also use my background in business to cut costs and improve service in each area. Winona County is facing a large tax increase, so every dollar must be spent as wisely as possible. Business as usual is not going to work any longer. I'm an outsider who will provide a fresh pair of eyes on all of it.
  • Currently in the auditor-treasurer's office, employees of that department serve on election boards and as election judges. I find that to be a conflict of interest, and I will end that. The people of the department, and the county as a whole, are its biggest asset. I will work to get their opinions on what's working and what's not and implement changes based on those recommendations. I will also make sure that everyone in this department has the skills and any additional training they need to succeed in their careers. We will also review our technology, so patrons can do more online. This should ease waiting and processing times for citizens.

Chelsi Wilbright

IMG_7583.jpg
Chelsi Wilbright
Contributed

Occupation: Winona County Deputy Auditor-Treasurer.

Education: Bachelor's degree in finance.

Why are you running for office? As current deputy auditor-treasurer, I am familiar with the responsibilities of the office and enjoy the work we do. The A/T’s office is tasked with a broad range of responsibilities including tax calculation and distribution, administering elections, maintaining parcel records and acting as the custodian for county funds. Given the complexity of the role, having someone who is experienced in these tasks is essential for a seamless transition after Sandra (Suchla) retires. I already have a working relationship with many of the agencies, cities and townships we work with through my current role as deputy A/T. That being said, I will not get complacent. I will keep an open mind and seek collaboration when it comes to finding better ways to do things. There’s always room for improvement.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? My priorities as auditor-treasurer will be customer service, voter confidence, and continuous improvement. Many of our responsibilities are complex and naturally raise questions/concerns; I will listen to community concerns and be available to answer any questions that may arise. As a lifelong resident, I look forward to serving the people of Winona County.

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022. Find voting information at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/ . Candidates' responses have been edited for clarity and Post Bulletin news style.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
