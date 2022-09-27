Election 2022: Winona County Board of Commissioners

WINONA — Winona County voters in districts 1, 2 and 5 will cast their votes for the Winona County Board of Commissioners this fall. Candidates shared with the Post Bulletin why they are running for office and what their priorities will be if elected to office.

Here are the candidates running for the Winona County Board of Commissioners:

District 1: Chris Meyer (incumbent)

Winona County Commissioner Chris Meyer Contributed

Occupation: Retired General Mills project manager, part-time employee with University of Minnesota Extension.

Education: Master's degree in environmental policy management.

Why are you running for office? Because I care about my community. Through volunteering on several Winona County citizen advisory committees, including the Planning Commission, I came to realize that local elected officials can make a huge difference for their neighbors. I strive to bring information-based decision-making to my work as a county commissioner. In the last few years more and more partisan issues have been introduced at the local level. I partner whenever possible to bring responsible, even-handed, and cooperative solutions. Our business is providing services not debating ideology.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate?



Financial support for our Soil and Water Conservation District so they can advocate and implement best-farming practices to reverse the trend of ground and surface water nitrate contamination. Though Winona has an economy many times larger than some of our surrounding counties, we fund our SWDC at lower levels.

Improving the delivery of Health and Human Services programming. The last six years, we have focused on revenue recovery from the state, which is important, but now the county needs to improve access to services for our residents.

Winona County should improve the collaboration with the cities inside our borders on joint needs. Planning together for housing, workforce, child care, economic development or mental health crisis services improves the chances that we all can move forward together.

District 1: Ken Fritz

Occupation: Retired Winona County Administrator.

Education: Master's degrees in public administration and business administration.

Why are you running for office? As a county commissioner, I believe my experience and knowledge of the organization can continue to benefit the county. The board is divided, and that isn’t good. It stunts progress, hurts recruitment, drives away business and breeds dissension. Commissioners, while elected by the district, need to work together for the benefit of the entire county. The Winona County Board is dysfunctional, as evidenced by the 33 3-2 votes through August 9, 2022. I believe we can do better at including all voices in decisions, not just those of the majority. I’ll work hard to listen to all sides of the issue and make reasonable policy decisions that reflect the needs of all county residents and not just one ideology or district.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? My top three priorities, if elected, are to bring back meaningful discussions to the county board, find common ground to build consensus, and engage the entire county in collaboration to address common problems. County commissioners are elected to address hard issues. Avoiding them is not a sustainable plan. Working together, we can help the county meet its full potential. The county board should focus on policy and not ground rules to control dissent. Before core responsibilities like Health and Human Services, public safety, roads, and bridges, the environment, etc. can be appropriately addressed, communication between commissioners needs to improve.

District 2: Jerry Obieglo

Occupation: Retired Winona County Veterans Service Officer

Education: Some college, leadership development education through the U.S. Army and Army Reserve.

Why are you running for office? Working for Winona County, I have had an inside view of the leadership, communication between departments, personnel issues, and the lack of administration keeping the county board informed. I am running to open up communication and work with departments that are not being heard or funded with staff or resources to better serve the taxpayer.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate?



Public safety Clean drinking water Create new revenue and jobs by allowing businesses to grow and expand. As long as it is safe for the environment.

District 2: Dwayne Voegeli

Dwayne Voegeli Contributed

Occupation: Social studies teacher, Winona Senior High School.

Education: Master's degree in education.

Why are you running for office? Leadership is about service to others. I am not a single-issue candidate. I would like to help make the world a better place. Leaders should bring people together, not divide them. The Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is a wake up call to everyone who loves democracy and freedom. I am a person who seeks out and values diverse points of view. I am a listener. I am a connector. Our American democracy is being pulled apart, we can help fix that problem in our small corner of the universe. As a teacher, I work with a diverse group of kids and families every day. I love working with all kinds of people. I enjoy walking in many worlds — the business world, the faith community, education, non-profits, etc. I serve others who are homeless and refugees in our community. I respect and support veterans and law enforcement. I am a strong believer in social justice for all. I am a person of faith.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? Find balance between low taxes and high-quality services. Safe drinking water. Support civil rights and law enforcement — it is possible to do both.

District 5: Marcia Ward

Winona County Commissioner Marcia Ward Contributed / Joe Szurszewski

Occupation: Retired small business owner/farmer.

Education: B.S. in business administration, University of Minnesota.

Why are you running for office? I am running to continue to be a representative of common sense and conservative voice for the 5th District in Winona County.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? The county is currently in the process of building a new jail. The board is pursuing the process of collecting a sales tax to make the bond payments. We need to get legislative authority and then have a referendum vote. This process will require lobbying and education. I did not vote for the jail but I do need to figure out how to pay for it.

Continue to look for operational efficiencies and revenue enhancement opportunities to reduce the demands on local property taxes. Remain fiscally responsible.

The demand for mental health and social services exceeds the ability to provide the services. We need to create solutions to reduce the need for individuals to rely on the taxpayer paid services.

District 5: Bob Redig

Candidate Redig did not respond to the Post Bulletin's candidate questionnaire.

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022. Find voting information at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/ . Candidates' responses have been edited for clarity and Post Bulletin news style.