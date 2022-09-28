We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News | Local
News reporting
Election 2022: Mower County Sheriff

A candidate for Mower County Sheriff makes his pitch to voters ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

Election 2022 in United States
gguy - stock.adobe.com
By Staff reports
September 28, 2022 11:00 AM
AUSTIN — In the 2022 general election, Mower County voters will decide who will serve as county sheriff for the next four years. Candidates shared with the Post Bulletin why they are running for office and what their priorities will be if elected to office.

Here are the candidates running for Mower County Sheriff:

David Huse

David Huse
Occupation: Albert Lea police officer.

Education: Associate's degree in law enforcement, Rochester Community and Technical College.

Why are you running for office? There was a saying I was told when I first started law enforcement, "99% of the time, law enforcement deals with 1% of the population," meaning a majority of contacts on calls for service can be with the same individuals. What was not said was, what about the other 99% of the citizens law enforcement serves? From working as a patrol officer, I have seen the importance of building relationships with citizens within the community as I was able to hear their concerns. The concerns vary from quality-of-life concerns such as city ordinances to concerns of illegal activity. As sheriff, one of my goals would be to assist all citizens with concerns and making sure we as law enforcement listen to our community members.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate?

  1. I would strive to reach out to hear concerns of citizens to work to find a solution which would increase their quality of life.
  2. Establishing ways to build trust between law enforcement and the community. In today’s cultural climate, it’s very important that we foster trust and open communication to reduce tension and hostility among citizens and officers.
  3. Creating or maintaining a positive morale within the department which results in longevity with employees.

Steve Sandvik (incumbent)

Candidate Sandvik did not respond to the Post Bulletin's candidate questionnaire.

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022. Find voting information at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/ . Candidates' responses have been edited for clarity and Post Bulletin news style.

