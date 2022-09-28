Election 2022: Winona County Sheriff

WINONA — Two candidates for Winona County Sheriff are on voters' ballots for the 2022 general election: Ron Ganrude and Charles Rolbiecki. Candidates shared with the Post Bulletin why they are running for office and what their priorities will be if elected to office.

Here are the candidates running for Winona County Sheriff.

Ron Ganrude (incumbent)

Ron Ganrude

Occupation: Winona County Sheriff.

Education: Associate's degree, Rochester Community College.

Why are you running for office? I am seeking re-election because of all my experience and qualifications. I have been involved with three jail studies over the past 24 years. All three ended with a recommendation to the county board to build a new jail. After our Aug. 3, 2018, annual jail inspection, I was notified by the Department of Corrections that our jail was being reduced to a 90-day lock-up facility. Additionally, the DOC gave us a “sunset date” of Sept. 30, 2021. Our current jail is being remodeled into a new dispatch center and currently has only eight beds available for our arrestees. Most of our inmates are being and have been housed in Houston County. Our new jail will be completed in June 2023. We anticipate opening the new jail around Sept. 1, 2023. I want to finish what I have been a part of for the past 24 years. I want to see the new jail built, opened and fully operational under my watch as Winona County Sheriff. I do not want to leave office with such a major project not yet completed. I enjoy coming to work every day. I have confidence in my staff. I am able and willing to do four more years as the Winona County Sheriff.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate?



The most important issue for me is the opening of our new jail in September 2023. This $28 million project is right on schedule. In March of 2023, we will be accepting applications for detention deputy. Newly hired detention deputies will be trained in how the old jail functions. Once trained, they will replace the current jail shift commanders who will require a lot of training to operate the new facility. Once they are fully trained then the new detention deputies will be trained on how the new jail will operate. After all the training is completed we will be able to house all our inmates in Winona. At this point, we expect that to be about the first of September 2023. Most law enforcement agencies are struggling with staffing issues. Peace officers are leaving the profession in droves, and the lack of interest is troublesome. I attend monthly district sheriffs meeting, and this is and has been a major concern of most if not all sheriffs. Most of the sheriffs' reports are unable to get qualified candidates to apply for these three positions. The number of applicants is well done over the past couple of years. Currently, we are pretty well-staffed with licensed peace officers, jailers and dispatchers. Mental health is a major concern. Currently, I have in the 2023 budget to provide mental health screenings for all the deputies. Each deputy would attend a mandatory session and be able to have up to six sessions a year with a professional. The past couple of years has been even more difficult for law enforcement professionals. I want to make sure my staff is functioning in a safe and professional manner.

Charles Rolbiecki

Charles Rolbiecki Contributed

Occupation: Winona County Sheriff's Deputy.

Education: Bachelor's degree in criminal justice/law enforcement, Winona State University.

Why are you running for office? I’m running to envision some positive change for employees and the public here for Winona County. I believe in a more helpful, friendly service approach. We also need some added positions to ensure better services. We need some younger energy in here.

What are the three most important issues to you as a candidate? I think it’s important we have a hands-on sheriff involved with public and our staff as much as possible to address issues all the time. Help in all the areas I can. Be a team player and help your staff and the public as much as we can. And do community policing. Be proactive but be educational same time, and treat people with respect always.

Mental health is big and a continued daily problem that needs to be addressed better and work closer with hospitals and human services to get better programs so it’s not repeated problem.

Need some young energy in the department as a leader with new fresh ideas and make it a great place to work. Reassure staff and try to strive to keep positive work environment, if staff is happy the department runs smoother and public gets served with a more friendly helpful experience.

Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022. Find voting information at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/ . Candidates' responses have been edited for clarity and Post Bulletin news style.