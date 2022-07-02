SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Election update on the agenda for Olmsted County commissioners Tuesday

Aug. 9 primary and special congressional elections are on the same ballot.

2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
gguy44/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
July 02, 2022 12:00 PM
ROCHESTER — Olmsted County commissioners will receive an election update Tuesday.

As absentee voting continues , county election officials will discuss the two-sided ballot and efforts to address potential challenges leading up to the Aug. 9 statewide primary election and special congressional district election.

The Aug. 9 ballot features a four-column format on the front, allowing voters to make choices in state primary races. Voters are required to limit their votes to one of four listed parties – The Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party, the Legal Marijuanna Now Party, the Republican Party or the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.

On the backside of the ballot, voters will be able to vote in the special election for a Congressional District 1 representative, as well as any non-partisan primaries in their county district or city ward.

Two of the county’s seven commissioner seats – districts 4 and 5 – will be on the primary ballots for voters in those sections of the county.

A preview of Tuesday’s presentation by Kathryn Smith, Olmsted County’s associate director of property records and licensing, states the ongoing election judge training leading up to the election has helped prepare for questions about the nuances of the two-sided ballot.

Luke Turner, the county’s elections manager, said he expects to see more election activity than seen during the 2018 midterm elections, but doubts that the 2020 numbers – with the nearly 86.2% countywide voter turnout – will be repeated this year.

The special congressional election will require the county to move for a quick confirmation of the vote. County commissioners will be required to review the election results the day after the polls close.

The special election results must be considered separate from the statewide and local primary results, which is expected to require added staff time to process.

The commissioners will receive Tuesday’s update on election activity during their 9 a.m. meeting in board chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of July 4 include:

Olmsted County

  • Administrative Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday in board chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.
  • Physical Development Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday in conference room 4 of the Government Center.
  • Board of County Commissioners, 9 a.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the Government Center.
  • Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m. Thursday in board chambers of the Government Center.
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
